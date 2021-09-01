What To Expect Of Apple Stock In September: Buy Or Sell?

What should investors expect of Apple stock in September? Will shares continue to climb, pushing even higher and making fresh all-time highs? Here is what to expect.

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report had a great August, a traditionally slow summer month of trading that is often feared by investors for lack of positive catalysts. Shares of the Cupertino company climbed just short of 5% against the S&P 500’s 3%, for a compelling annualized return of 68%.

But what should investors expect of AAPL for September? Will the stock continue to climb, pushing even higher and making fresh all-time highs? Here is what to expect.

Figure 1: AAPL chart monthly view. TheStreet

September is seasonally weak

I like to use the chart below to illustrate how Apple stock tends to behave throughout the year. The graph depicts AAPL’s outperformance (underperformance, in the case of the red bars) vs. the S&P 500 by month over the past decade – what we usually call seasonality.

Notice that Apple shares tend to perform very well in July and August, likely in anticipation for a few key fall season catalysts. Among them is the launch of the new iPhone (and possibly the new Watch), followed closely by the start of the holiday shopping season.

But September, probably due to sell-the-news forces, tends to be a less bullish month for AAPL. It is not traditionally the weakest period of performance for the stock, but it marks the beginning of a five-month period of underperformance relative to the broad market that lasts through January.

Figure 2: Average monthly return vs. S&P 500. Stock Rover

Key catalysts: iPhone 13 and others

Of course, seasonality is only one piece of the puzzle. In fact, other factors that include any of the below would likely be more relevant in setting the direction of Apple share price in September:

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 in late September. On the one hand, the device is unlikely to feature ground-breaking upgrades compared to last year’s model, which could make the upcoming launch less meaningful for Apple’s financial results. On the other hand, analysts seem to believe that the smartphone will be released on time, following the delays in 2020 caused by the pandemic. Any deviation from expectations, whether a positive or a negative, could impact Apple stock.

Stocks have been on a tear in the past 15 months. In 2021, the S&P 500 has already climbed over 20% so far, without ever correcting more than 5% from the peaks along the way. Will equities continue to perform this well in September, or will they finally encounter bumps in the road? Whatever happens to the S&P 500, Apple is likely to follow suit, to an extent.

The big macroeconomic topics of discussion lately have been inflation and monetary policy. The Federal Reserve seems to be on the brink of announcing the scaling back of its bond purchase program (a.k.a. tapering). If it happens in September, will the markets take a bearish stance due to fears of a low-stimulus environment? Valuation of growth stocks like Apple tends to be particularly sensitive to monetary policy developments that lead to higher interest rates.

The Apple Maven’s take

It is nearly impossible to anticipate with much precision how a stock will behave within the next four to five weeks. Were I a short-term trader, I would worry a bit about sell-the-news sentiment ahead of the iPhone 13 launch confirming the unfavorable seasonality pattern, especially now that Apple is trading at all-time highs and has room to fall.

But in the long term, I continue to believe that AAPL is a stock to buy and tuck away. Most investors, in my view, should ignore the market noise and stay the course, always with an eye on the decent multi-year returns that can be made investing in a company with great business fundamentals and valuations that, in my view, are far from being stretched too thin.

