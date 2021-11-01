This Is Why Apple Stock Rebounded After Earnings

Apple disappointed on fiscal Q3 earnings day, but the stock’s selloff did not last long. Here is the most likely reason why AAPL shares rebounded as early as Friday.

On October 28, Apple delivered fiscal Q4 results that lagged consensus for the first time in years. Despite revenue growth of 29% that most companies would find very solid, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report sold off in after-hours action, losing as much as $125 billion in market cap right before the earnings call.

Yet, by the end of day Friday, AAPL had erased the bulk of its short-lived losses. The Apple Maven thinks that the intraday recovery was driven primarily by analysts publishing reports that sounded much less bearish than the revenue miss may have implied at first.

Below, we review some of the main takeaways from Wall Street experts on Apple’s earnings.

Figure 1: Apple store in New York, NY. Image credit: jessicakirsh / Shutterstock.com

Wall Street seemed comfortable

TipRanks reported on 13 analysts that published earnings reviews on Apple. Among these, none changed the rating on AAPL stock, which remains a “moderate buy”: about three-fourths still recommend buying the shares.

The traditionally optimistic analyst from Wedbush, Dan Ives, did not see reasons to worry about Apple and its business. He called the Cupertino company’s supply chain issues “painful noise in the near term” and remained confident that strong demand for Apple’s products and services should convert to delayed sales in 2022.

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty is another vocal bull that I like to track for her insightful opinions and analysis. She lowered her price target on AAPL stock by a meager $2 to $164, while still pointing at around 10% gain potential from here.

According to the analyst, “supply constraints will dominate the headlines post Apple's September quarter earnings report”, which could put a damper on valuations and share price for a moment. But she made two other comments that sounded much more upbeat: (1) guidance commentary implies that fiscal Q1 revenue should be in line with consensus, and (2) the more important stories are impressive growth in services and Greater China segments.

Even the much less bullish analysts did not seem too worried about Apple. Bernstein’s Tony Sacconaghi has a neutral rating on the stock and sees downside risk of over 10%. Still, the expert seemed to nod at solid fiscal Q1 guided growth of 6% to 9% and higher-than-expected gross margin, despite the challenges.

Apple Maven’s take

Investors had become accustomed to seeing Apple deliver impressive earnings beats in the past few years, even more so during the COVID-19 crisis. For this reason, the most recent revenue miss must have felt like a dip in ice-cold water.

But under the hood, Apple’s recent performance has remained impressive. Despite all the supply chain issues, revenues still climbed 29%, albeit over easy 2020 comps. Gross margin increased substantially, and operating expenses remained under check. If not for some drag from below-the-line items that investors care little about, Apple would have delivered another EPS beat.

I still find it hard to justify bearishness towards Apple, considering how well the company’s management team has been executing lately. It looks like the market has agreed with me, even if it took it a few hours on Friday to make up its mind.

Twitter speaks

Apple disappointed on earnings day, but the stock rebounded on Friday. Do you think the modest post-earnings pullback has already run its course, and AAPL will keep climbing from here?

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)