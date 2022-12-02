Think That Apple Stock Could Tank? Here’s How To Profit

Shorting a stock can be complex and costly. But there is one fairly easy way for AAPL bears to profit in case the share price dips.

I have never been an outright Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report bear. At most, I advocated for trimming the position in August 2020 and thought that investors might want to consider locking in some profits in December 2021.

But this is not to say that I do not appreciate the bear thesis on AAPL (more on it below). Because I know that I can’t always be right (and sometimes it feels like I am often wrong), I am open to the idea that even shorting the stock, at times, can be a good idea for the right trader.

Shorting a stock can be hard for many. In certain cases, a broker may block a user’s ability to short securities unless or until certain permissions are established. Shorting also involves setting aside margin and paying a loan fee, which can make the transaction complex and costly.

Today, I talk about a different, easier way for Apple bears to profit from an eventual decline in AAPL share price.

Why Apple Stock Could Sink

Before getting into specifics, let’s talk about the main reasons why Apple stock could dip. Sorry, bulls, but this is always a possibility worth thinking about – at the very least for the sake of properly understanding the risks.

Instead of compiling my own list of reasons to avoid or even short AAPL, I prefer to outsource the task to one of the only Apple bears on Wall Street: ItauBBA’s tech research team. Below are the key pillars of Thiago Kapulski’s bear thesis on shares of the Cupertino company, paraphrased by me:

The end of monetary easing could act as a significant headwind to stocks in general over the next few quarters – although Jerome Powell has signaled that the Fed could turn less hawkish as soon as December.

To some, innovation at the Cupertino HQ has been more incremental than disruptive since the death of founder Steve Job.

Apple’s P/E is richer than Microsoft’s and those of many SaaS companies, with the valuation multiple still representing a premium to 8%-12% EPS growth compounders.

iPhone Pro supply issues in China could lead to 6 million fewer units sold in the 2022 holiday season. Current sell-side estimates may be understating the risks.

How to Profit from a Slide in AAPL

Let’s say for a moment that the reader subscribes to the thesis above and would like to bet against Apple stock. One simple way to do so is to buy shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD).

This fund offers single-stock, short exposure to Apple shares. It does “the dirty work” for the holder of the security by entering into swap agreements, allowing AAPD to benefit when Apple's stock price declines. There are no margin requirements or loan fees to be paid by the individual investor or trader.

The following graph, provided by Stock Rover, shows that AAPD has been effectively a mirror image of AAPL since its inception. In other words: AAPD has been a good tool for betting one-to-one against Apple stock.

Figure 2: AAPD vs. AAPL. Stock Rover

There are a few things that traders of AAPD should know. First, the fund charges an annual fee of nearly 1%, which could eat into an Apple bear’s profits if the short exposure is held for long.

Second, AAPD still trades fairly lightly: about 160,000 shares per day on average, according to Yahoo Finance, or the equivalent of $4.3 million. Therefore, active traders should think through potential issues regarding liquidity and bid-ask spreads.

Lastly, fund manager Direxion itself warns about holding AAPD over a period of many days or through a market environment of high volatility:

“Longer holding periods and higher volatility of AAPL increase the impact of compounding on an investor’s returns. During periods of higher volatility, the volatility of AAPL may affect the fund’s return as much as, or more than, the return of AAPL.”

