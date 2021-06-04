Should You Buy Apple Stock Before WWDC?

On June 7, Apple will host its annual WWDC event – as a virtual conference, just like 2020. The Apple Maven looked back at recent history to see how AAPL stock behaved around these events.

Apple’s WWDC is just around the corner. The Cupertino company will virtually host the 32nd Worldwide Developers Conference, starting June 7. Rumor has it that Apple will announce five new software updates, including iOS 15 and macOS 12. Also, new hardware could be unveiled, but these announcements tend to be rare during the developers’ conference.

Today, the Apple Maven looks back at the most recent WWDC events to check how the stock behaved prior to and immediately after the conference.

Figure 1: Apple's 2021 WWDC. Apple

WWDC 2017: Apple stock hiccups

The 2017 edition of WWDC took place between June 5 and June 9, 2017. At that time, three software updates were announced: the iOS 11, macOS High Sierra and tvOS. Also, hardware updates were unveiled, including the Mac, iPad and HomePod.

Looking at the performance of Apple shares a week before until the end of the event, AAPL investors did not show much enthusiasm. The stock moved 3% lower, trading at that time at $37.

Figure 2: AAPL 2017 chart. Status Invest

WWDC 2018: modest climb

In 2018, WWDC was held from June 4 to June 8. iOS 12 was announced, and so were software updates for Mac and Watch. This time, there were no hardware announcements.

Figure 3: AAPL 2018 chart. Status Invest

From one week prior until the end of the event, WWDC 2018 may have brought optimism to investors, as shares climbed by 2%, trading at that time at nearly $48.

WWDC 2019: the start of the ramp

The 2019 conference was held from June 3 to June 7. iOS 13 and other software updates were announced for the Mac, Watch, TV and iPad. Apple also launched hardware updates on Mac.

Apple stock behaved well, rising nearly 7% from a week before to the end of the event. In 2019, WWDC coincided with the beginning of a massive climb in AAPL share price that lasted until the end of the year.

Figure 4: AAPL 2019 chart. Status Invest

WWDC 2020: riding the recovery

For the first time, the 2020 version of WWDC was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference happened from June 22 to June 26. At that time, iOS 14 was announced, alongside iPad, Watch, TV and Mac software updates. The highlight of the event was the announced transition to custom ARM processors for Mac.

The stock was rebounding from the COVID-19 stock market crash at that time. Looking back at the period between a week prior to and the end of the event, shares were up 3%.

Figure 5: AAPL 2020 chart. Status Invest

What history suggests

It is hard to predict how Apple stock will behave in the near future. However, looking back at history, we can draw a few conclusions about AAPL share price behavior around WWDC in the last 5 years.

Except for the 2017 conference, Apple caught an updraft around the WWDC weeks. Whether the performance is related to the event itself is a matter of interpretation.

What to expect of WWDC 2021

For this year’s WWDC, Apple will likely release the usual software updates. For investors, possible updates on the products and services front would be most meaningful.

A possible successor for the M1 chip, a 27-inc Mac, a new MacBook Pro, updates on AR and VR technology and even hints about the Apple Car would certainly be highlights. Any of these potential developments, even if unlikely to happen, could give an extra impulse for Apple shares in the short- and mid-terms.

