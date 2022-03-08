Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
iPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Peek Performance: Live Blog For Apple Stock Investors

Apple will announce new products or services on March 8. Could this event be an AAPL share price mover? Join us for our live blog coverage, starting at 9:50 a.m. PST.

(For real-time coverage, scroll down to the “Live Blog Starts Here” section)

Apple is gearing up to launch new products and/or services on Tuesday, March 8. The Apple Maven will cover the “Peek Performance” event in real time, via live blog, always with a focus on Apple stock  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and the impact to investors.

Below is a summary of what to expect, which we have discussed in more detail in our event preview. To skip to the live blog, scroll down to the “Live Blog Starts Here” section.

Figure 1: Peek Performance: Live Blog For Apple Stock Investors

Figure 1: Peek Performance: Live Blog For Apple Stock Investors

What to Expect

Apple’s March launch event will start at 10 a.m. PST, and anyone can follow the presentation through this link. The Apple Maven begins live coverage 10 minutes earlier.

Consensus suggests that Apple will likely unveil two products: a new iPhone SE and the 5th generation of the iPad Air. There is a chance that new Mac devices equipped with M1 chips could be announced as well.

Should this be the news of the day, Apple stock price might not move by much. This is the case because the event would meet, but not exceed, expectations. But if Apple makes a move in the mixed reality space, which I find improbable, investors are much more likely to react.

AAPL has been resilient to this year’s selloff in tech, as we have recently discussed. While the Nasdaq currently trades nearly 20% below peak levels, Apple stock has corrected as much as the S&P 500: “only” 12% so far.

What happens next, and can this event be a bullish catalyst for the Cupertino company?

Live Blog Starts Here

3:00 a.m. PST: Hello, everyone! Our live coverage starts at 9:50 a.m. Cupertino time, or 12:50 p.m. EST. Check back with us in a moment! In the meantime, feel free to answer the following Twitter poll:

What do you think will be the main star of the show in Apple’s “Peek Performance” product launch event — the Apple Maven will cover it via live blog starting at 9:50 a.m. PST?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

peek-performance-1
Stock

Peek Performance: Live Blog For Apple Stock Investors

By Daniel Martins1 minute ago
xiong-yan-lwaw_DL09S4-unsplash
iPhone

Apple Stock: Will The New iPhone and iPad Make A Splash?

By Daniel MartinsMar 3, 2022
li-lin-WRqKCeWDcyU-unsplash
Stock

Apple Stock: Resilient To Turbulence In 2022

By Daniel MartinsMar 2, 2022
andy-wang-Nfw2A9JGBsw-unsplash
News

How Important Is Russia To Apple’s Business?

By Daniel MartinsMar 1, 2022
yingchih-HQ9UNRSAhDg-unsplash
Stock

Apple Stock: EPS Growth Will Depend Mostly On This

By Daniel MartinsFeb 28, 2022
198215416_198211591-6e3e5e65ade84a608b584dc394079273
Stock

Apple Stock: Massive Recovery, What To Expect Next

By Daniel MartinsFeb 25, 2022
79f86ecd-3f36-4512-962b-07733ad15444
Other Products

Apple Stock: AR and VR Opportunities Taking Shape

By Daniel MartinsFeb 23, 2022
Jim Cramer
Stock

Apple Stock Premarket: Buy At Jim Cramer’s Entry Price?

By Daniel MartinsFeb 23, 2022
li-lin-WRqKCeWDcyU-unsplash
Stock

How Apple Stock Price Can Still Climb 22%

By Daniel MartinsFeb 17, 2022