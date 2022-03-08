Peek Performance: Live Blog For Apple Stock Investors

Apple will announce new products or services on March 8. Could this event be an AAPL share price mover? Join us for our live blog coverage, starting at 9:50 a.m. PST.

(For real-time coverage, scroll down to the “Live Blog Starts Here” section)

Apple is gearing up to launch new products and/or services on Tuesday, March 8. The Apple Maven will cover the “Peek Performance” event in real time, via live blog, always with a focus on Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and the impact to investors.

Below is a summary of what to expect, which we have discussed in more detail in our event preview. To skip to the live blog, scroll down to the “Live Blog Starts Here” section.

What to Expect

Apple’s March launch event will start at 10 a.m. PST, and anyone can follow the presentation through this link. The Apple Maven begins live coverage 10 minutes earlier.

Consensus suggests that Apple will likely unveil two products: a new iPhone SE and the 5th generation of the iPad Air. There is a chance that new Mac devices equipped with M1 chips could be announced as well.

Should this be the news of the day, Apple stock price might not move by much. This is the case because the event would meet, but not exceed, expectations. But if Apple makes a move in the mixed reality space, which I find improbable, investors are much more likely to react.

AAPL has been resilient to this year’s selloff in tech, as we have recently discussed. While the Nasdaq currently trades nearly 20% below peak levels, Apple stock has corrected as much as the S&P 500: “only” 12% so far.

What happens next, and can this event be a bullish catalyst for the Cupertino company?

Live Blog Starts Here

