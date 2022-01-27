Apple reports 2021 holiday quarter results on January 27. Follow the Apple Maven's live blog coverage to find out: will the company impress, and can the stock recover?

The time is here for Apple to report fiscal first quarter 2021 earnings. Today, the Apple Maven will comment on the Cupertino company’s results in real time, via live blog, starting around 3:55 p.m. EST on January 27. Join us for this eventful evening!

The live blog begins further below. Don’t forget to refresh your browser, especially around and after the end of this Thursday’s trading session, to see the updates.

But before diving in, let’s do a quick recap of what to expect of Apple on earnings day. If you prefer to skip the preview, scroll straight down to the “Live Blog Starts Here” section.

Figure 1: Live Blog: Follow Apple’s Fiscal Q1 Earnings In Real Time Apple

Record quarter coming up

Wall Street expects Apple to deliver $118.5 billion in revenues in the holiday quarter. If so, this will be the largest quarterly sales number in Apple’s history! Still, the implied growth of 6% would look modest compared to the monster quarters that Apple has recently delivered.

Analysts also expect EPS to land around $1.89, which would represent around 13% growth YOY. At least for the past 20 quarters (i.e. around five years), Apple has not once delivered consensus-lagging earnings per share.

Apple’s management team made a few general comments regarding the holiday results during the most recent earnings call, three months ago:

All segments should experience growth YOY, except the iPad (which, in turn, saw revenues skyrocket 41% in the comparable quarter last year).

Supply chain disruptions and component shortages should cause a quarterly revenue drag of $6 billion.

Both gross margin and op margin are projected to expand considerably YOY, to the tune of 1.5 to 2 percentage points.

When analyzing the reported fiscal Q1 numbers, keep the table below in mind as a benchmark. Anything better than what is listed under “this year” could be perceived as a positive.

Figure 2: Apple's projected P&L vs. last year. DM Martins Research

Apple stock in correction

For Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, 2022 has not been an easy year. After shares peaked at $182 on January 3, they came down 12% over the following three weeks. Interestingly, AAPL has been down every single day for the past 7 trading sessions, as the market turns decisively bearish.

In December, the Apple Maven discussed trimming AAPL as the stock rallied viciously through mid-holiday quarter. Today, after shares entered correction territory alongside the Nasdaq, valuations start to look a bit more inviting.

Could now be a good time to own Apple stock and ride a potential post-earnings recovery? Stay tuned to find out.

Live blog starts here!

(Please refresh your browser for updates below)

3:00 a.m. PST: Today is Apple’s earnings day! We will be back ahead of the closing bell for full analysis of Apple’s results and earnings call. See you then!

