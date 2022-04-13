Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
iPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Is Apple Stock Cheap Today? A Valuation Analysis

Apple stock has dipped once again, but is it cheap at its current price? The Apple Maven uses valuation analysis to reach a conclusion.

Apple stock  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report price continues to bounce around. As soon as the $3 trillion market cap got within reach, in late March, AAPL U-turned and dipped below $170 per share again.

Does this mean that Apple is a good stock to own on weakness? There are certainly a few different ways to approach this question. Today, I will do so from the perspective of valuations: think price-to-earnings and EV-to-EBITDA, for example.

Figure 1: Is Apple Stock Cheap Today? A Valuation Analysis

Figure 1: Is Apple Stock Cheap Today? A Valuation Analysis

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple’s Latest Supply Chain Moves Are Good For AAPL Stock)

Apple’s valuations vs. peer group

Perhaps the most commonly used valuation multiple is the price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E. It measures the price that investors pay for a stock relative to the company’s earnings per share — either historical (known as trailing P/E) or projected (forward P/E).

According to Stock Rover, Apple stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 25.6 times. This is a rich valuation multiple that sits closer to the higher end of Apple’s historical P/E range, although not at the very peak.

But should 25.6x be considered a high number in today’s market environment? Let’s compare the figure to the forward P/E of Apple’s key competitors and tech giant peers. See chart below.

Figure 2: Apple's forward P/E vs. peer group.

Figure 2: Apple's forward P/E vs. peer group.

Notice that, compared to the likes of Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, Apple stock looks cheap. But compared to the internet giants Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report and Meta Platforms  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Apple is richly valued. The average P/E for the group ex-Apple is 28.6x.

Of course, merely looking at P/E does not paint a full picture. For example, why might the earnings ratio be inflated or discounted?

One of the reasons could be growth expectations. The more robust a company’s long-term earnings growth potential is, the richer its P/E tends or deserves to be.

So, in order to do a better “apples-to-apples” comparison (pun definitely intended) between the Cupertino company and its peer, I suggest the following approach to normalize for growth expectations: divide each stock’s P/E by the estimate for five-year earnings increase.

The resulting metric is what we call the PEG ratio, which stands for P/E-to-growth. Below is a chart that shows PEG for each mega cap tech stock.

Figure 3: Apple's forward PEG vs. peer group.

Figure 3: Apple's forward PEG vs. peer group.

Here is the bad news for those who have just bought Apple stock: on a PEG basis, AAPL shares are the most expensive of the bunch. The 2.5x ratio is quite a bit above MSFT’s 1.9x, the second richest; and three times higher than FB’s 0.8x.

Clearly, Apple stock is expensive relative to its earnings and growth potential. But there are other reasons why a stock may be richly valued. Think of balance sheet solidity, for example, which is not reflected in earnings or earnings growth.

A good metric to use here is enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation — or EV/EBITDA. The numerator in this equation adjusts for net cash on hand, and rewards companies that have better liquidity.

Using this valuation metric (see chart below), notice how NVIDIA sticks out as an absurdly pricey stock. Apple is on par with Amazon and Microsoft, and more expensive (once again) then Alphabet and Meta.

Figure 4: Apple's EV/EBITDA vs. peer group.

Figure 4: Apple's EV/EBITDA vs. peer group.

The verdict: is AAPL cheap?

Based on the traditional valuation metrics discussed above, it is hard to argue that AAPL is a cheap stock. At most, one could say that shares are worth their price, but they are probably not quite a bargain — even after the most recent stock price pullback.

But one must consider that calculating a stock’s worth through quantitative methods alone is not always easy. For example, investors may perceive Apple to be a safer stock to own — maybe due to the brand appeal, maybe because it could be a good inflation play.

After taking the more qualitative factors into account, an investor might feel quite comfortable owning Apple stock at its current share price of nearly $170.

Ask Twitter

Apple stock has pulled back again from the $3 trillion market cap. But despite the recent dip, shares still trade at a peer group-high PEG ratio (i.e., P/E divided by projected earnings growth). What do you think of AAPL at current levels?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

niels-kehl-vNRH04_CldI-unsplash
Stock

Is Apple Stock Cheap Today? A Valuation Analysis

By Daniel Martinsjust now
carles-rabada-ktWur2xM1hs-unsplash
News

Apple’s Latest Supply Chain Moves Are Good For AAPL Stock

By Daniel Martins23 hours ago
apple_new-imac-spring21_hero_04202021_Full-Bleed-Image.jpg.large
Other Products

What The Decline In Q1 PC Shipments Say About Apple Stock

By Daniel Martins23 hours ago
alexander-cifuentes-MTtEIs_QvZg-unsplash
Stock

Apple Stock Pulls Back Again: Is It A Buy Now?

By Daniel MartinsApr 8, 2022
peng-original-L3N257VeduQ-unsplash
Stock

How Apple Stock Has Benefited From Margin Expansion

By Daniel MartinsApr 5, 2022
paras-kapoor-pk-_-kTT9k7Ae4-unsplash
Stock

3 Interesting Facts About Apple Stock In Q1 2022

By Daniel MartinsApr 1, 2022
laurenz-heymann-VkfhJLz5SMQ-unsplash
Stock

Apple Stock: One Good Day Away From $3 Trillion

By Daniel MartinsMar 30, 2022
maxresdefault-2
Apple Services

How Apple Stock Could Rise Following CODA’s Best Picture Win

By Daniel MartinsMar 28, 2022
UOV3LGZ3FFOEFC4GI6PW7N7PD4
Stock

Apple Stock Has Been Lifting The Entire Market

By Daniel MartinsMar 25, 2022