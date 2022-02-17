How Apple Stock Price Can Still Climb 22%

One Wall Street expert thinks that Apple stock price can keep rising strongly, even after three years of outstanding performance. Here is his bull thesis.

Apple stock price (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report continues to move sideways: not dipping below $170 per share for long, but also not making a charge towards the $3 trillion market cap again. So far, the malaise has been consistent with the behavior of the broad stock indices.

However, one Wall Street expert sees AAPL rising another 22% from here to reach $210 — despite shares having gained at least 30% and as much as 89% in each of the past three years. Here is his bull thesis.

The 22% bull case on AAPL

Tigress' Ivan Feinseth is one of the most bullish AAPL analysts. His price target of $210 is only five dollars below that of Wamsi Mohan, from Bank of America, who believes that Apple stock can still march 25% higher in the next 12 months.

Mr. Feinseth did not leave much out of his bullish call. But at the top of the list is accelerated demand for Apple’s products. The company’s largest segment, in particular, has benefited from an “extended 5G-powered iPhone supercycle”.

This has been perhaps the biggest surprise to Apple stock skeptics in 2021. Some believed that massive revenue growth in 2020, driven by pandemic-day consumption habits, would fall off past the thick of the crisis. They were wrong, and bears then turned into believers.

While growth decelerated as it should, once Apple began to lap very tough fiscal Q1 comps, the company continued to execute very well — see chart below on total Apple revenues by quarter. On a two-year annualized basis (i.e. now vs. pre-pandemic levels), Apple’s revenues grew by a respectable 16% last quarter, while EPS jumped nearly 30%.

Ivan Feinseth’s case did not stop there. He also sees an improvement in supply chain dynamics, which had been forecasted by the management team to hit revenues by a few billion dollars in each of the past couple of quarters.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri echoed the same belief on fiscal Q1 earnings day, last month. But neither seemed willing to send the all-clear message yet, choosing their words carefully for the sake of conservancy.

The analyst also seemed excited about Apple’s services business. He pointed out the segment’s (1) accelerated growth and (2) high levels of profitability.

Here is where I believe Apple has the best chance of surprising investors to the upside. The installed base, at over 1 billion iPhone units alone, serves as an immense platform on which Apple can develop a growing suite of service offerings.

The services segment has two other advantages, in my view. First, revenue growth is steady and more predictable (see chart below), especially as the number of subscriptions increase — it did by 27% YOY last quarter.

Second, segment margins here are already rich, at 72% in fiscal Q1 vs. 38% for products. Improved profitability is more likely to be achieved since services can better benefit from economies of scale — that is, more revenues for relatively less operating costs.

