Apple’s fiscal Q3 report will be the most closely watched this Thursday. Here’s how the Cupertino company could impress investors.

Cupertino-based Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report reports fiscal Q3 earnings on Thursday, July 28 — and Wall Street will be paying very close attention. The most valuable company in the US is expected to deliver modest revenue growth of 2% and an EPS decline of 11% to $1.16.

Below, the Apple Maven discusses why Apple could impress investors on earnings day, and what could send AAPL stock higher still as it continues to recover well from its mid-June 2022 low of $130 per share.

Figure 1: How Apple Could Shine On Q3 Earnings Day Unsplash

(Read more from Apple Maven: Apple Stock: Should Investors Worry About Price Target Cuts?)

Bar is set low

Apple’s performance in Q3 will be measured against a bar that the company itself has set low three months ago. Fiscal Q2 results were not bad at all, but the management team warned about revenues being substantially hurt by COVID-19: from $4 billion to $8 billion. At the high end of this range, the impact to top-line growth reaches nearly 10%.

Analysts seem to have adjusted expectations accordingly. The noticeable year-over-year drop in expected earnings per share reflects not only the revenue challenges, but also lower gross margins and some loss of operating leverage.

But there is little evidence suggesting that demand for Apple products and services has taken much of a hit recently. According to Canalys, the iPhone expanded its market share in Q2 by a healthy 3 percentage points to reach 17%.

While the research company reports a discouraging 9% drop in smartphone shipments across the globe in the most recent period, Apple’s gain of market share suggests that the iPhone saw shipments rise by 10% instead. This is crucial for a segment that still accounts for roughly half of Apple’s total revenues today.

Not a bed of roses

To be clear, Apple will have certainly faced challenges in the most recent quarter. Research company IDC, for example, speaks of a sharp YOY decline of over 20% in Mac shipments in the period. This could be the result of lack of newness in fiscal Q3, since the most recent MacBook Pro and Air were unveiled between late June and mid-July — a timing issue in product launches that should work itself out next quarter.

Greater China is also likely to be a soft spot for Apple. The country has been at the center of the COVID-19 debate recently, with a zero-tolerance policy on the pandemic causing disruptions to businesses and consumer spending. It is worth noting that, in China, Apple performed particularly well in fiscal Q2 despite the same fears faced today, as revenues in that geographic segment grew 3% against the odds.

Is AAPL a buy on earnings day?

I believe that Apple will impress investors once again on fiscal Q3 results. The company has proven to be a world class executor lately, even in the face of challenges that have hit tech and consumer discretionary peers hard.

The tougher question to answer is whether Apple stock is a buy on earnings day. While the S&P 500 has been down 16% for the year so far, AAPL has lost only 12% of its value. The stock remains richly priced at a 2022 earnings multiple of 25x.

I prefer not to make bets on AAPL’s share price movements in the very near term. However, I believe that the Cupertino company has been doing a superb job in the past many quarters. Holding the stock for the long haul continues to make sense to me.

Explore More Data And Graphs

Many of the graphs used by the Apple Maven are provided by Stock Rover. We have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that we have will give you access to all the information that goes into our analysis and much more.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Apple Maven)