Big Tech Earnings Week: What To Expect Of Amazon

Big Tech companies begin to report holiday earnings during the week of January 25. Here is a preview of Amazon: what Wall Street expects to see, and what the Apple Maven will be paying attention to.

January 25 marks the beginning of an important earnings week. Within the next few days, all FAAMG companies will share their results for the holiday quarter.

The Apple Maven has started to preview the most important events of the week. Apple reports on Wednesday, when the iPhone should be the key topic of conversation.

On Tuesday, it will be Microsoft’s turn to release its results. The Apple Maven will cover both events via live blog on Tuesday and Wednesday, after the closing bell.

Now, let’s turn our attention to Amazon, the third most valuable and one of the most impressive Big Tech companies.

What Wall Street Says

Amazon will report earnings on Tuesday, February 2. On average, analysts expect earnings per share to come in at $7.17, a modest 11% above last year’s levels. However, bottom-line estimates range widely to as high as $11.16 and as low as $4.51.

Revenues are projected to grow at a much more impressive pace of 37%. Should analysts be right about top-line performance, sales would land near the top end of Amazon’s guidance.

What the Apple Maven says

Amazon has topped revenue expectations for the past six quarters straight. The last two beats, fueled by favorable trends in e-commerce and cloud adoption, were the most impressive in the company’s history.

The holiday quarter will likely be strong for e-commerce. US online purchases grew 32% to a record $188 billion, and Amazon is likely to have been one of the greatest beneficiaries.

The cloud end of the business might be more of a question mark. AWS continues to grow at a healthy pace. However, the cloud transition certainly accelerated in 2020, suggesting that recent cloud sales may have moved more slowly sequentially.

Regardless of the financial results, a different question altogether is whether Amazon stock will benefit from improved investor sentiment after earnings. Following a strong third quarter print in October, for example, shares failed to gain much uplift.

Price-to-earnings ratio remains close to 100 times, which is quite high. Meanwhile, EV-to-EBITDA of 35 times (see graph below) has come of the all-time peak, but remains elevated compared to the decade-long average of around 30 times.

Twitter speaks

I have asked Twitter about expectations for Amazon’s earnings day. What is your opinion?

The Apple Maven on Twitter:

Explore more data and graphs

The graph used in this report was provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)