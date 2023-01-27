In our final Apple Q1 earnings preview article, we talk about Q2 guidance. This could be the factor that causes the biggest impact on Apple’s stock price on February 2.

This is the sixth and final article in our Apple earnings preview series. Today, we talk about fiscal Q2 guidance, which CFO Maestri should disclose during the earnings call.

Absent a big surprise in fiscal Q1 results, which I find unlikely, the outlook for the March 2023 quarter will probably be most influential on Apple stock AAPL) - ) - Get Free Report

AAPL investors can follow the company’s fiscal Q1 earnings event on this channel in real-time, via live blog, on February 2, starting at the closing bell.

Figure 1: Apple’s Q1 Earnings: Guidance Could Move The Stock Unsplash

Apple’s Earnings: A Q1 Preview Recap

For the sake of recapping what I have discussed so far about Apple’s fiscal Q1 earnings report, below is what I see happening on February 2:

Headline numbers: Consensus expectations are for a YOY revenue decline of 1% and an EPS drop of around 6% over fiscal 2022 levels.

Lone outperformer: While most Apple segments will struggle to gain traction in fiscal Q1, the iPad will probably stand out as a rare winner.

Better than feared? The iPhone is at the center of the supply chain debacle, but Apple probably gained a good chunk of market share in fiscal Q1.

Best house, bad neighborhood: There is mounting evidence that the PC industry is in a deep downcycle, but Apple’s Mac continues to outperform its peers.

Sluggish growth: To me, the near-zero growth levels of the services business are concerning. Will there be definitive signs of a recovery?

Out of left field: Could Apple use earnings day to announce layoffs? I find it unlikely, but still possible.

Apple Stock Could Move On Guidance

All the bullet points above, with the exception of the potential layoffs debate, pertain to past results. I do not believe that Apple stock will react much to fiscal Q1 numbers unless they deviate too much from the narrative above.

Rather, fiscal Q2 guidance has the potential of being the most meaningful bullish or bearish driving force. CFO Luca Maestri is expected to share the outlook during the earnings call, around 5:15 p.m. EST, as usual.

Below, we break down the different components of Apple’s guidance and comment on each individual piece.

Q2 Revenues: Supply Chain Still Front And Center

Due to all the uncertainty, the Cupertino company has not provided guided numbers since the start of the COVID-19 crisis – expect directional comments only.

But don’t underestimate how important the messaging could be. Investors are probably hoping for a more upbeat perspective on the supply chain constraints and FX headwinds than was communicated three months ago.

Q2 Gross Margins: Further Pressure?

In Q2 of last year, gross margin landed at 43.7%, a slight sequential decline of 10 basis points vs. Q1. But at the start of this fiscal year, the theme has been margin compression, a result of (1) unfavorable FX and (2) some inflationary pressures.

Foreign exchange will likely play a crucial role in how Apple sets the gross margin guidance. I would like to see something around 43.5%, especially if it is supported by a revenue mix shift towards the higher-margin services segment.

Q2 Opex: Expect Big Costs

It is unlikely that operating costs will be light in fiscal Q2. This is probably the case because of higher labor costs that should not reverse course in the immediate term.

For fiscal Q1, opex was guided (midpoint of the range) at a YOY increase of 16%. This is quite a jump when contrasted with revenue growth which will likely be flat at best.

I believe that a guided increase in opex of 15% or less will be good news for investors – although one should take into account the extra week in fiscal Q1 of 2023.

Other Q2 P&L Items

The other items that Luca Maestri will address, other income and tax rate, are so-called “below the line”. They are much less important for the investment thesis and for AAPL stock.

The benchmarks here would be other income of around -$100 million (a negative), although this number can vary by plus or minus a couple hundred million dollars, and a tax rate of between 16% and 17%.

