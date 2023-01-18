Apple Stock: What The Charts Suggest Might Happen Next

Apple stock has had a good run over the past few weeks, but will the momentum continue? The charts seem clear about one thing – here’s what investors should know.

After a brief period of volatility in December, stocks began to rise again in January, driven by strong earnings reports, improving economic data, and investors’ optimism about the upcoming earnings season.

The Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) - Get Free Report, which is dominated by technology companies, has seen significant gains. One of the technology names that has performed well is Apple stock (AAPL).

Below is a review and outlook for AAPL from a technical perspective.

Apple Stock: Pushing Against Resistance

Apple is one of the most valuable and well-known companies on the planet. Although Apple's stock price has been volatile lately, investors may spot trends and decide when to purchase or sell the company's shares by using the appropriate technical analysis tools.

Exponential moving averages (EMA), such as the 50-day and 200-day EMA, are some of the most utilized technical indicators for spotting trends. Another indicator that can be used to determine overbought and oversold levels is the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

On January 13, 2023, AAPL closed at $134.76 per share, up 1.0% from the previous day's closing. On the daily chart (see above), we can see that the stock has been on an uptrend since the beginning of the year.

However, the stock is currently trading below its 50-day EMA, which is at $139.55. The stock is also way below its $147.41 200-day EMA.

This indicates that the stock is in a long-term decline, which is in line with the general market's downtrend because of the Federal Reserve's ongoing increases in interest rates to combat rising inflation.

On the 60-minute chart, the stock is trading above the 50-period exponential moving average, which is now at $131.57. The RSI is currently at 66, indicating that the stock is almost entering overbought territory.

Notice that the stock is catching up to the 200-period EMA. This indicates that AAPL should encounter significant resistance over the next few days, especially given that the stock is rebounding into a solid support line at $139.55.

The 60-minutes chart also reveals that, between December 2022 and October 2022, AAPL created a bearish flag. After the support line was broken around December 14, 2022, the stock saw a strong decline and a significant loss in price until it found support at $124.62, on January 3, 2023.

Since then, the stock's price has increased significantly. However, investors who bought the dip should brace for the possibility that the stock might face strong resistance when it retests the previous support level.

Trading AAPL: Quick Summary

As the Apple Maven has suggested on this channel, Apple is considered by many as a better stock to own rather than trade. Yet, pay close enough attention and the charts may provide a hint or two about the best time to buy or sell shares.

At this moment, AAPL could soon come under pressure to sustain its recent rally. Expect a pullback in the short term, but also watch how the stock behaves around its resistance levels. A breakthrough, although too early and too speculative to predict, could be a positive sign.

