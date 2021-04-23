Apple Stock This Week: Earnings Preview, Spring Loaded Event, Capital Gain Tax And More

In this eventful week, Apple shares remained flat. The stock is currently valued at $134. The Apple Maven selected the main topics that were relevant for the stock movement in the past five days.

Smashing quarter for the iPhone

The iPhone, not unlike much of the rest of the Cupertino company, will face easy comps this time – the comparable period in a COVID-19 pandemic-stricken 2020 saw revenues land flat, the worst top-line performance since early 2019. This is a good start for fiscal second quarter results.

The graph below shows revenue growth for the iPhone over the past nine quarters. The upward trend is clear, and seems to be at least partly explained by the success of the most recent device launches:

The iPhone XS and XR fell short of expectations in 2019 (red dot number 1), after the previous year’s iPhone X seems to have accelerated the upgrade cycle;

The iPhone 11 marked a recovery in 2020 smartphone sales (red dot number 2), but the rebound was quickly squashed by the COVID-19 crisis;

The second generation of the iPhone SE was a successful midcycle launch (red dot number 3) that helped to jump-start revenues during the pandemic year, even if momentarily;

The iPhone 12 captured much of the pent-up demand in the first fiscal year of 2021 (red dot number 4), returning Apple to what seems to be a path of longer-lasting recovery.

Figure 1: iPhone revenue growth since fiscal 2019. DM Martins Research

The Apple Maven’s take

Apple seems to have a great lineup of iPhones, from the well-received 11 to the budget-oriented SE to the higher-end 5G models launched late last year.

In fiscal second quarter, the robust smartphone portfolio will meet a recovering consumer in the US, many of whom have recently received the third wave of fiscal stimulus from the government. It is hard to imagine the iPhone not performing well in the post-holiday quarter, especially against easy comps.

3 Reasons Why Spring Loaded Event Matters To Apple Stock

Apple hosted the Spring Loaded event on April 20. The most relevant product upgrade came with the new iPad Pro. Updates on the iMac, services, home and wearable devices were also announced.

#1 - M1 chip shows its value: The M1 chip and other technological advances have allowed Apple to narrow the gap between their more mainstream and their pro products. This helps to explain, for example, the extinction of the Intel-powered iMac Pro.

#2 - Product portfolio looks strong: The iPad Pro, the star of Tuesday's show, seems upgraded enough (M1, 5G, ultra wide camera) to make it stand out during a year in which Apple's tablet segment will start facing tough comps in the June quarter. When it comes to the new iMac, there is no question to its is beauty and power. At a starting price of $1,300, I believe that Apple makes the right moves by introducing a compelling desktop computer that is relatively affordable.

#3 - Apple develops its ecosystem: When it comes to the breadth of the product refresh, Apple did not disappoint. In addition to the new iPad Pro and new iMac, we also saw AirTags, Apple TV 4K, updates on Apple Card and Apple Podcast. Not all announcements will amount to much, from the perspective of future financial performance. But they all add to Apple's diverse ecosystem.

Figure 2: Apple's Spring Loaded event logo. Apple

Will capital gains tax derail Apple stock?

It has not been a calm few days for Apple stock. Shares dipped on Thursday, April 22: -1.2% vs. the S&P 500's and the Nasdaq's -0.9%. Apple has fizzled just ahead of the company's earnings week, after enjoying a 10% rally in the first half of April. In fact, each of Apple's daily gains have been followed by a daily loss since April 8, in seesaw fashion.

Apple news of the day

To be fair, Apple-specific news also surfaced on Thursday. For example, the App Store remains at center stage, this time due to speculations that the company could "build out its ad business with a second type of ad slot" within the platform.

But none of what the Apple Maven anticipated could move Apple stock on April 22 mattered much compared to news on the tax front. Bloomberg reported that the Joe Biden administration could introduce legislation to increase the capital gains tax rate to as much as 39.6% on certain individuals, a climb from 20%.

Why it matters to Apple stock

Higher capital gains taxes, if approved and implemented, would mean lower after-tax gains for investors across the broad. Due to lower return expectations, it is understandable that the broad indices would have declined, as they did on Thursday.

But Apple shares and other Big Tech names could suffer more than the average stock in the short term. Apple had its share price increase in value by an impressive 240% since 2019, beating the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq by a lot. Many investors who bought the stock in the last 30 months could be sitting on quite a bit of unrealized gains.

Figure 3: AAPL stock price action, Jan 2019 to Apr 2021

StockRover

Jim Cramer’s Warning To Traders About Apple Stock

Jim Cramer thought he had his Apple Watch stolen. Although the device seems to have been safely in his possession all along, the event caused TheStreet’s and Mad Money’s star to have an epiphany about the appeal of the Cupertino company’s business and about Apple stock itself:

“I have a lot of different apps [on the Apple Watch], I change the wallpaper, I check mail on it, there isn’t anything I don’t do on it. My Watch has become part of my routine. I think the ‘lukewarmers’ on Apple truly do not get what Tim Cook has done: create indispensable appendages.”

What caught my attention the most about the “stolen Watch” episode, however, was Jim Cramer’s warning to traders about Apple stock:

“If you try to trade [Apple shares], you don’t get in. You can’t be nimble enough to get out and get in. You just have to stay in, and you stay in because Apple makes products that are fantastic.”

History says: don’t time entries

Evidence that helps to support the “own, don’t trade Apple stock” argument is depicted below. The histogram shows the monthly distribution of five-year annualized returns on shares of the Cupertino company, going back to the early 1980s.

Here are some interesting observations:

in 86% of the cases, a 5-year investment in Apple produced positive returns.

in 68% of the cases, a 5-year investment in Apple produced annual returns above 10%.

in only 7% of the cases, a 5-year investment in Apple produced annual loss of worse than -10%.

Figure 4: AAPL - Distribution of 5-year annual returns. DM Martins Research

