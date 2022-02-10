Apple Stock: The Pitfalls Of Listening To The Experts

Following expert opinions on stocks like Apple can be quite tricky. Here is why, and what investors should do instead.

As Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report heads back towards all-time highs and the $3 trillion market cap milestone, one name has popped into my mind: Dan Niles, from Satori Fund. The portfolio manager has been one of the few pros to, at times, express bearish views on AAPL.

Today, I use his example to explain why following expert advice or convictions can be such a bad idea for most investors. I then discuss what they should do instead.

AAPL bear for a second

Dan Niles, a regular on CNBC, unveiled his bearish stance on Apple in September 2021. While expecting the market to correct 10% to 20%, he shorted AAPL shares “as the company faces tough COVID comparisons and tends to trade lower in the wake of its product announcements”.

Back then, shares of the Cupertino company traded at just short of $150. Now, AAPL is worth around $175, nearly 20% higher in less than five months. Dan’s Satori Fund must have lost a chunk of money on this trade, right?

As it turns out, probably not. A mere two weeks after disclosing his short position, the manager revealed that his company had covered it when Apple was worth $145 (see below). So, he probably made a bit of money on the trade instead, catching the rare price drop at the right time.

Congratulations to Dan on this short-term trade. But more importantly, this should have been a wakeup call for those who do not invest or trade stocks for a living. Professional portfolio managers can, and often do, slide in and out of a long or short position as they please.

More recently, Dan Niles called Apple “the most overpriced tech stock”. He particularly disliked the rich valuations, unusual demand from the pandemic days, and regulatory risks. Since sharing his skeptic views, Apple stock has climbed 17% in less than three months.

What investors should do instead

Amateur and semi-pro traders with enough time to allocate to their market activities may still be interested in paying close attention to expert opinions. But traditional investors should probably take a very different approach.

In the case of Apple, I believe that investors should do their homework on business fundamentals first. Does the company have a good portfolio of products and services? Are sales well protected by some sort of “moat” — brand recognition, barriers to entry, etc.? Has the management team proven to be competent?

Second, ask whether the stock price is reasonable given expectations for future financial performance. This part can be tricky, as assessing “fair value” is far from an exact science.

If history can serve to create a mental model, Apple is a better stock when bought on weakness. As the Apple Maven has shared before, buying AAPL after a 15% decline from the top has produced nearly double the returns vs. buying it near historical peaks (see below).

Figure 2: Average one-year return on AAPL, by strategy. DM Martins Research

Lastly, once the homework above on fundamentals and valuations has been done, investors should sit back and relax. It is probably much easier to make money on Apple by holding on tight to the stock over the long run than by trying to anticipate short-term rallies and selloffs.

