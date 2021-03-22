Apple Stock: The Curse Of The Deep Pockets

Brazilian authorities have levied a small fine on Apple over the iPhone charger. While the financial impact is minimal, Apple’s cash pile remains a target of regulatory agencies across the globe.

As of the most recent fiscal quarter, Apple held a whopping $195 billion in cash and equivalents, or $83 billion after subtracting outstanding debt. But sometimes, blessings can also be curses. Apple is often targeted for its deep pockets, the most recent instance related to the company’s iPhone chargers.

In Brazil, the country’s consumer protection agency has fined Apple $2 million for not including the charger with the sale of a new iPhone. Other alleged violations of local consumer legislation include misleading users about water resistance and slowing down the performance of older devices.

Why Apple investors SHOULD NOT worry

My knee-jerk reaction to the recent news was one of disbelief. What won’t the Cupertino company be fined for nowadays? While removing the charger from the box seemed like an odd move at first (as was Apple’s decision to redesign the iPhone without a headphone jack, in 2016), being sued over it was equally shocking.

The fine, however, should not worry Apple investors about financial implications. The company produced $274 billion in revenues last fiscal year. The $2 million fine, therefore, amounts to a drop in the bucket for the most valuable company in the world.

Here is some perspective: on average, it took Apple 4 minutes to make $2 million in revenues last year. Also, CEO Tim Cook’s compensation alone reached $15 million in 2020, about seven times the amount of the most recent fine imposed on the company.

Why Apple investors SHOULD worry

The problem that I see with the most recent ruling against Apple is the message that it sends. A case for regulating the Cupertino company and its peers has been gaining popularity in the past several years. The idea of dinging Big Tech for their business practices by targeting their deep pockets has become mainstream.

Here are some of the most recent examples involving Apple, all taking place in 2020:

$1.2 billion fine by French authorities for antitrust accusations

Another $27 million from French authorities for slowing down iPhones

$113 million by US regulators over the same iPhone throttling issue

$12 million by Italian authorities over water resistance claims

Some of the most financially damaging fines have yet to be levied. The European Union has threatened to hit Big Tech with 10% of its revenues for misuse of data. Antitrust investigations in Europe and the US could be at least equally disrupting to Apple’s business.

Twitter speaks

Should regulatory scrutiny over Apple worry investors, or is it mostly noise that will not impact the company’s value materially? I asked Twitter the following question:

