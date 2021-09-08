Apple Stock Spikes On iPhone 13 News. Buy Now?

Apple stock kicked off September in style and reached all-time highs, despite broad-based market softness on Tuesday. Here is what happened.

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report is off to a strong start in September. Despite the S&P 500 having traded sideways in the past few business days, AAPL has already climbed 3% for the month, with half of the gains coming on September 7 alone.

Below is a quick summary of what moved Apple's share price higher during the post-holiday trading session.

Apple news of the day

The big development of the day was Apple's announcement of its September 14 product launch event. It is not a secret to anyone what the Cupertino company's key topic of conversation will probably be: the iPhone 13. That said, the Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods are likely devices to see the light of day as well.

As recently addressed by the Apple Maven, the iPhone 13 is widely expected to ignite a successful upgrade cycle in fiscal 2022. Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty has talked about the following factors supporting smartphone sales:

5G adoption,

device replacement cycle,

new features (namely camera and battery),

competitive momentum against Huawei,

the reopening of physical stores.

Bullishness is also shared by Wedbush's Dan Ives. According to him, the iPhone 12 and 13 are only the first innings in a multi-year super cycle that, in his view, will drive Apple stock's valuation to $3 trillion in the next six to nine months.

Also worth mentioning, Big Tech saw modest positive returns on a day that the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices remained under pressure. This was true despite rising treasury yields, which tend to be bearish for tech and growth stocks.

For a number of reasons (or maybe no good reason at all), shares of Amazon, Facebook and Google also climbed, in some cases by more than 1%, despite broad-market softness.

Key metrics on Apple stock

Since the start of June, Apple stock has been on a tear. Below are a few key AAPL-related metrics to keep tabs on:

AAPL is up 18% for the year vs. the S&P 500's 21% and the Nasdaq's 22% gains.

AAPL is at an all-time high.

The company's equity is worth $2.6 trillion, the highest in the US stock market.

