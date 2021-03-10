Apple Stock Rebounds: What Investors Should Never Forget

Apple shares have sold off and rebounded sharply in a matter of days. Amid such an unpredictable market environment, investors should keep one crucial thing in mind about stock price movements.

It only took 24 hours. After Apple stock dipped below the $2 trillion valuation for the first time since November 2020 and nearly entered bear territory, shares gained a whopping 4.1% on March 9 to end the Tuesday session valued above $121 apiece – one of the stock’s best daily performances of the year.

Keeping tabs on Apple has been a rollercoaster ride. Shares have gone from all-time high to deep correction to neck-breaking recovery and back down in a matter of six weeks. What are investors to do in such an unpredictable environment: buy or sell Apple?

The Apple Maven’s quick answer: history supports a buy at these levels, but it also suggests that uncomfortable ups and downs will likely continue to happen.

Never forget volatility

There seems to be plenty of evidence supporting the idea that Apple shares are attractive near a price of $120 or below. I explained the bullish case from a few different angles: historical rebounds, valuation floor, even calendar year trends.

But investors should keep in mind that corrections (say, declines of 10% or more from the peak) are also periods in which share price volatility increases. As a refresher, volatility is a statistical metric that measures the intensity of the ups and downs in the stock’s value.

Here are some numbers to help drive the point home. When within 10% of all-time highs, Apple stock has had historical volatility of less than 30%, annualized, since 2000. But whenever shares underwent a 10%-plus correction, volatility spiked to something much closer to 50%, on average.

See chart below.

Annualized volatility of Apple's daily returns since 2000. DM Martins Research

Below is another helpful chart. It plots the rolling three-month volatility in Apple stock (x-axis) against its forward three-month volatility (y-axis). Notice the upward slope in the dotted black trend line.

What this mean, in plain English, is that a stock that has been jittery in the past three months tends to remain jittery in the following three months. Finance geeks like me might like to know the name given to this phenomenon: volatility clustering.

Rolling vs. forward 3-month volatility in Apple stock. DM Martins Research

The key takeaway

Very importantly, volatility does not have a plus or minus sign associated with it. In other words, big swings in stock price can be both negative, as it was this past Monday, or positive, as was the case on Tuesday.

So, if owning Apple today, investors should expect large movements in share price. A wonderful day of juicy returns can very well be followed by pain and suffering on the very next day, or vice-versa. Adjust the expectations accordingly.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)