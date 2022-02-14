Apple stock had a wild ride last week, and the next few days could be at least as action-packed. Here is what AAPL investors should expect next.

The week of February 7 was action-packed for Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, to say the least. Shares ended the Friday trading session valued at $168.58, 2.2% below week-ago levels, after zig-zagging through a turbulent five-day period.

The new week promises to be at least as intense, in my view. Today, I explain why, and project what could happen to AAPL shares next.

Figure 1: Apple Stock Premarket: Brace For Another Wild Week Unsplash

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock: The Pitfalls Of Listening To The Experts)

Why Apple stock spiked

There were a couple of key events that caused Apple share price to bounce off the walls in the past five trading sessions. It all started with an early-week rally that sent the stock to above $176 at Wednesday’s open, higher 2.2% for the week up to that point.

It is possible that the Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report M&A speculations fueled the spike, to an extent — even though I continue to find this a bad deal for the Cupertino company. Rumors around a new iPhone SE and iPad Air in March could have played a role too.

The “Tap To Pay” announcement may have also been a positive development. This is the case because it better positions Apple as a serious fintech player, to the detriment of Block (SQ), formerly known as Square.

Why Apple stock slipped

It did not take long, however, for Apple to give up its weekly gains — and then some.

A worse-than-expected read on inflation caused the first domino to fall. While some may consider Apple more resilient to rising prices, the market at large suffered from the expectation that interest rates may climb much faster than previously thought.

The last blow of the week to Apple stock was the indication that Russia could be on the brink of invading Ukraine, maybe even before the end of the winter Olympics. Nearly all stocks took a hit, other than those of oil producers, gold miners and some military equipment makers.

These last two developments had nothing to do with Apple or its business. But because correlations among stocks tend to be normally high, the systemic risk perceived by the market was enough to send AAPL below $170 once again.

Why the rollercoaster ride is not over

I have few, if any, reasons to believe that Apple stock will be substantially impacted by company-specific news in the short term. The company has already delivered its fiscal Q1 results and outlook, and all seems fine with the Cupertino company’s fundamentals.

But the two macro-level topics of conversation of the past week seem far from being resolved. Uncertainty remains high on inflation and the direction of monetary policy. Meanwhile, a potential war in Eastern Europe has not even begun yet.

Volatility tends to be “sticky” — that is, a jittery market tends to remain jittery in the short term. Therefore, I would brace for another action-packed few days ahead. Long term investors can potentially take advantage of further weakness, if it happens, to build up their AAPL positions.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

Alpha Spread’s user-friendly platform allows you to estimate a stock’s fair value –through valuation multiples, discounted cash flow, and more. I believe that the service is a must for anyone looking to own the right stock at the right price. Check out alphaspread.com and get started with a 7-day free trial.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Apple Maven)