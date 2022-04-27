As Apple’s earnings day approaches, we take one last look at Wall Street’s previews. Generally, analysts seem to agree on one thing, here’s what.

Today, the Apple Maven wraps up our preview of Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report fiscal Q2 earnings day. The key themes have been presented:

The iPhone is likely to impress on the back of strong demand for the iPhone 13 and, maybe, the newly launched SE; The Mac will probably do fine as well, alongside the services segment as the installed base and device usage continue to grow; Meanwhile, the iPad and wearables could be the soft spots, a result of supply chain challenges; I believe that Apple will deliver revenue and EPS growth of 7% and 10%, respectively, beating consensus estimates on the top- and bottom-lines.

Below is a recap of what Wall Street expects to see on April 28. At a high level, analysts seem to agree on one thing: Apple will likely deliver strong results driven by some of the same factors that I have listed above.

Figure 1: Apple Stock Pre-Earnings: Wall Street Agrees On One Thing Unsplash

Analysts seem optimistic about Q2

Several analysts have published their earnings previews this week. Not unlike the Apple Maven, Canaccord’s Michael Walkley also cited the iPhone 13 and the Mac as the two main engines fueling Apple’s performance in fiscal Q2.

Looking further out, the analyst thinks that Apple is a buy due to favorable trends, including (1) the 5G upgrade cycle and (2) a revenue mix shift towards the higher-margin services segment. Canaccord has a price target of $200 on AAPL, suggesting 26% upside.

Baird’s William Power sounded bullish as well, but his take on AAPL comes with strings attached. According to the analyst, Apple stock should be bought “more aggressively on weakness”, which means that he is not ruling out a bearish reaction to the earnings print.

Mr. Power still thinks that Apple stock deserves to be traded at $190 per share. However, he has concerns over (1) valuations that are near a high against the S&P 500 and (2) soft demand in parts of the world, including China and Europe.

Unusually upbeat was Toni Sacconaghi, an Apple critic who has a market perform rating on AAPL stock. He expects Apple to deliver a solid fiscal Q2 and possibly an all-around beat.

However, he seems to think that the outlook for the rest of 2022 may already be as optimistic as it should be, given the multiple macro-level challenges. If Apple does not drop the mic this week, the analyst fears that the narrative for the rest of the year could sour.

One of the most bullish Wall Street experts is Bank of America’s Wamsi Mohan, who has a price target of $215 on Apple stock and sees 36% upside potential. His confidence in AAPL shares this quarter transcends the P&L.

The analyst thinks that the Cupertino company will announce a buyback authorization of at least $70 billion and dividend increase of 5%. The last time that Apple did both was exactly one year ago, when it added $90 billion to the repurchase program and bumped dividends by 7%.

We are nearly there! Apple reports earnings on Thursday, April 28. Per analysts’ consensus, revenues should grow YOY by 5% and EPS should increase by a modest 2%. What do you think will actually happen?

