Apple stock has pulled back. Is this a sign that the summer rally is over? One analyst seems to think that, when it comes to AAPL and certain other tech stocks, patience will be rewarded.

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is starting to lose steam. After shares quickly climbed 35% from a 52-week low of $130 in mid-June to an intraday high of $175 in only two months, AAPL has pulled back 6% in less than a week. Has the long-awaited rally run its course?

One Wall Street analyst says that investors should be patient, and that Apple stock is likely to end the year strong. Here are the reasons why investors should be optimistic, according to Wedbush’s Dan Ives.

Figure 1: Apple Stock: Is The Rally Over? This Expert Says “Be Patient” Unsplash

Apple and tech peers impress

The direction of stocks from here, higher or lower, is far from being a consensus. Uncertainty is at a high, as bulls and bears clash.

On the one hand, the stagflation-type environment (that is, decelerating growth coupled with elevated consumer prices) is a cocktail of bad news for equities. The macroeconomic backdrop does not seem to be improving very quickly either.

On the other hand, many wonder if the worst has been left behind. Because the stock market tends to look ahead several months, fears over rampant inflation and an overly hawkish Federal Reserve may have been a hot theme in the first half of the year, less so in the second.

Dan Ives recognizes that “the trifecta of a slowing macro, hawkish Fed, and sky high inflation” was thought to be a major risk for the tech sector as recently as May. But he points out that:

“June earnings season was a major victory parade for the tech bulls as enterprise spending, cloud driven budgets, consumer product/e-commerce demand, and even digital advertising was much better than feared given the white knuckle backdrop.”

Apple, in fact, delivered outstanding fiscal Q3 results, as the Apple Maven debated in detail only a few weeks ago. The iPhone continues to be on fire, while the Mac and iPad could have performed better, if not for lingering COVID-related supply chain disruptions and the unfavorable timing of certain product launches on the personal computer side.

What next for AAPL?

With solid numbers under the belt, will Apple see its stock price recover from the recent slip up and continue to rise? Dan Ives is not particularly optimistic about the performance and prospects of what he calls “smaller tech players with less stable business models and unproven moats”.

Of course, this is not the case of Apple. The Cupertino company has proven to be great at execution, despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, supply chain issues, inflation, rising rates and geopolitical tensions. According to the Wedbush analyst:

“The 4th Industrial Revolution tech trends are not going away due to this slower near-term period of growth over the next 6-9 months and we firmly stay bullish on tech stocks into the second half of the year.”

I tend to agree with the expert. In my view, now is the time to hold quality tech stocks, although probably not those of companies that have yet to prove themselves amid an adverse environment. I continue to like Apple, along with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Amazon stocks (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)