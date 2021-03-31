Apple Stock: Is April Usually A Good Month?

Should investors be excited about a possible rebound in Apple stock in April, or fearful of underperformance? Here is what history has to say about Apple’s returns in the upcoming month.

March is finally coming to a close. While the first quarter of the year has not been an easy one for Apple stock, investors now hope that April will be a more profitable month for shareholders of the Cupertino-based company.

Below, the Apple Maven looks at the historical performance of Apple shares in April, and tries to answer the question: could this be a good month of returns for Apple stock?

The start of the ramp

The first chart below shows that, over the past 5 years, Apple share price has increased an average of 1.2% in April. Considering a stock that has risen over 30% per year during this period, the historical performance in the upcoming month has been lackluster.

It is interesting to note, however, that April also marks the beginning of a ramp up. Historically, Apple stock has performed better by the month in the spring, and peak performance has been achieved in August. April, therefore, tends to bring “good vibes” for the shares.

Average Monthly Return, Seasonality AAPL Stock since 2016 Stock Rover

The picture looks a bit different when we (1) extend the time horizon to 10 years and (2) consider only the alpha over the returns of the S&P 500. The graph below shows that April has historically been weaker than the market average, by roughly -1%.

Still, April tends to precede a much better period for Apple shares in the warmer months of the year compared to the broad market. Therefore, should history repeat itself, April may not be the very best month for Apple investors – but it could represent the beginning of the next leg higher.

Average Monthly Return, Seasonality AAPL Stock vs. S&P 500 since 2011 Stock Rover

Why Apple stock behaves this way?

Squint hard enough, and one can find trends in nearly any set of data. So, none of the above matters much without context.

Looking at the charts above, I can slice the seasonality of Apple stock price performance as follows:

Outperformance through most of the spring and summer

Underperformance ahead of and during the year-end holiday season

Lack of clear direction between the first calendar quarter and April

The logic that supports the trends above is that investor enthusiasm towards Apple begins to mount right around April. This is the time that a new set of devices tend to be launched, including iPads and Macs, ahead of the summer and back-to-school season. It is also in the summer that chatter over the new iPhone begins to surface, and the stock probably reacts in anticipation.

The holiday quarter is “sell the news” season for Apple stock. By November, investors already know everything they need to know about the new iPhone, Black Friday sales, and the expected results of the busy shopping weeks. It is time to lock in gains.

By January, not much is happening for the Cupertino company, as it enters “limbo”. The first and second calendar quarters of the year are the slowest for Apple, from a revenue-generation perspective. This is probably when investors have little conviction over whether to buy or sell the stock.

Twitter speaks

Are investors excited about the chance of a rebound in Apple shares in April, or are they fearful of underperformance? I asked Twitter for its opinion, see poll below.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)