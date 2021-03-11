Apple Stock: How Much Would $1,000 Be Worth Today?

How much would an investor have earned on a $1,000 bet in Apple at different times over the past 40 years? The Apple Maven looks at the best- and worst-case scenarios and comes across some very large numbers.

Since the company went public, in 1980, Apple has been an outstanding stock. Fortunes have been made – remember chairman Art Levinson and his $270 million in 2020? But to be clear, the journey has not been without bumps along the road.

For instance, the stock declined 51% in 1993, and lost high-double digits for three consecutive years, between 1995 and 1997. At their worst moment, in 2003, shares dipped about 82% from the peak.

Today, the Apple Maven asks the question: how much would $1,000 have been worth today, if invested at different times during Apple’s 40 years of existence as a public company? What would have been the best and worst returns? How about an investment made on the day of the IPO, in 1980?

Rarely underwater

A quick word on the parameters of the study first.

I looked at a number of hypothetical $1,000 investments made on each trading day since December 1980, which adds up to a bit over 10,000 different data points. I assumed each investment would have been held until now, but dividends would not have been reinvested.

The first realization was a bit of an eye-opener: 99.2% of all daily investments in Apple throughout time would have been in the green today. Only those who jumped in after August 21 of last year could have possibly been underwater – a 60% chance, to be more precise.

On second thought, this makes sense. As Apple keeps making fresh all-time highs (which has not happened since late January, to be fair), all previous investments up to that point do so as well. This is just a reminder of how it usually pays off to be patient with a high-quality company and stock.

Returns of up to 310,000%

Let’s get to the numbers that matter most. This is how much $1,000 would have been worth today, if invested in Apple as follows:

At the IPO : $1.2 million, for a beefy 19% annualized return in about 40 years.

: $1.2 million, for a beefy 19% annualized return in about 40 years. At the worst possible time : $839, for a 16% loss in six weeks, if invested on January 26, 2021.

: $839, for a 16% loss in six weeks, if invested on January 26, 2021. At the best possible time : $3.1 million, if invested in July 1982, for 23% annual returns.

: $3.1 million, if invested in July 1982, for 23% annual returns. For the highest annualized return: $2,100 for 120% annualized, if invested on March 23, 2020.

Twitter speaks

I asked Twitter to take a guess: how much would $1,000 have been worth today, if invested at the time of Apple’s IPO? Let’s see how well they did:

