Apple Stock: Here Is The Path To All-Time Highs

Apple stock has traded largely sideways since the start of the second half of 2021. Here is what could send shares towards all-time highs once again.

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report has tested the patience of investors in the second half of 2021. While shares of the Cupertino company have not traded below $140 in the past several months, neither have they marched forward. Today, priced at just above $150, AAPL remains about 4% below early September’s peak.

The Apple Maven looks at how AAPL shares have behaved recently and hypothesizes on what could finally send the stock past its previous all-time high.

Figure 1: Apple's CEO Tim Cook during a presentation on Apple Park, in Cupertino, CA. Apple

AAPL: bouncing around

The chart below depicts Apple stock’s “path to nowhere” in the second half of 2021. It is interesting to observe how shares have traded within a narrow band of around $140 and $157 apiece (a range roughly 10% to 12% wide) since the start of July. During the same period, the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report has climbed a solid 9%. Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq index did even better, by around 3 percentage points.

At the same time, investors may find solace in how well the support levels have worked. The yellow line below depicts AAPL’s 150-day moving average. Notice that, except for brief moments in March and May, Apple shares have traded above the trend this year, recovering from the eventual dips and always finding new peaks.

Figure 2: AAPL 2H'21 trading band. Stock Rover

What could push AAPL higher

With the announcement of the iPhone 13 in September, the new Mac computers in October, and fiscal Q4 earnings a couple of weeks ago, Apple has quickly run out of major catalysts in 2021. Preliminary results on the holiday shopping season, if they are better than expectations, could be one development sending AAPL shares higher in November and December.

AAPL could also be a beneficiary of bullish market-wide forces, in rising-tides-lift-all-boats fashion. Following the Fed’s decision to start scaling back on monetary stimulus, for example, the S&P 500 rallied into the end of the week. A risk-on attitude in the market could support Apple stock as well.

Otherwise, Apple may be facing a couple more months of unimpressive share price performance. The chart below shows that seasonality leading into the back end of the year has not been very favorable for the stock.

For this reason, I believe that long-term investors might need patience to wait until Apple’s strong business fundamentals become a factor in driving share price once again – something that may not happen until early 2022.

Figure 3: AAPL average monthly return since iPhone launch. data from Yahoo Finance

Twitter speaks

Not long ago, I asked if the modest post-earnings rebound in Apple stock could be the beginning of a rally into the end of Q4. Twitter seemed enthusiastic, as the poll below shows. However, AAPL has done little to justify the optimism so far.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

