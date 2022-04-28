It is time for Apple to report fiscal Q2. The Apple Maven will cover the company’s earnings day live, starting immediately after the closing bell.

The time has come! On April 28, after the closing bell, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report will report fiscal Q2 results. The Apple Maven will follow the event in real time, via live blog. To skip the intro and the earnings preview recap, scroll straight down to “Live Blog Starts Here”.

Our coverage starts shortly after 4 p.m. EST, or 1 p.m. Pacific. Expect the press release to come out at around 1:30 p.m. PST, and for the earnings call to begin thirty minutes later. The meeting should last about one hour, with Q&A ending at around 3 p.m. PST.

Figure 1: Apple Stock: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Live Blog For Investors Apple

We have been previewing Apple’s earnings for the past several days. Below is a very brief summary of what to expect this evening:

Wall Street seems to agree that this will be a strong quarter for Apple. Consensus estimates for revenues and EPS growth are 5% and 2%, respectively — but I think that the Cupertino company will do better than this. The iPhone is likely to impress on the back of strong demand for the iPhone 13 and, maybe, the newly launched SE. The Mac will probably do fine as well, alongside the services segment as the installed base and device usage continue to grow. A revenue mix shift towards services should be a positive for margins too. Meanwhile, the iPad and wearables could be the soft spots, a result of supply chain challenges. I doubt that the management team will offer firm guidance, especially on revenues. But pay close attention to the narrative about Apple’s performance in the next several months, as macroeconomic challenges (e.g., inflation, economic deceleration in parts of the world), continue to mount. Apple stock heads into earnings day 14% below the all-time high. Could recent share price weakness set the stock up for a rally, in case of decent results?

Live Blog Starts Here!

4:00 a.m. PST: Thanks for joining us today! Live coverage begins shortly after the closing bell.