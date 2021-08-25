Apple Stock: Cheapest In A Year, Time To Buy

Bears might argue that Apple stock is overpriced. But the Apple Maven sees a chance to buy AAPL at valuations that are lower now than they were 12 months ago.

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Reporthas been trading around the $150 mark for the past five to six weeks. As shares hover around all-time highs, after climbing about 200% in the past two years, investors might be concerned that the stock could be too richly valued today.

However, the Apple Maven see AAPL as a buy at current levels. To explain why, I invite the reader to set aside the nominal price of the shares and focus instead on relative valuation.

Figure 1: Apple store in New York, NY. Daniel Martins

Why valuation has expanded

First, I would like to address Apple’s valuation expansion over the past several years, which seems to confuse so many potential investors. Bears will be quick to point out that AAPL’s trailing P/E has climbed unreasonably, from only about 10 times a decade ago to over 30 times today, and that this is good enough reason to not touch the stock.

What the argument misses is that 2011 was a very different year, especially for the Cupertino company and its stock. The short list below helps to justify the increase in the earnings multiple, which I believe deflates the valuations-based bearish argument:

Apple has transformed its business model, primarily from an iPhone and iPad vendor to the operator of a large ecosystem of tech devices and services. Apple has been able to monetize its huge user base successfully, which has led to more predictable sales and higher-margin service revenues (hence supporting richer valuations).

Now is arguably the best economic environment in years, if not decades, to be a key player in the consumer discretionary space. The world is about to leave behind the COVID-19 crisis, whether it happens sooner or later, and consumer spending seems to be in great shape.

Yields are at the lowest levels ever, aside from a few months during the pandemic-stricken 2020 (see chart below). When rates dip, the valuation of growth stocks should increase, as investors feel compelled to move up the risk spectrum.

Figure 2: 10 year treasury rate. Seeking Alpha

Cheap and near all-time highs?

Next, let me address the blatant inconsistency in the title of this article: how can AAPL be the cheapest in a year, if shares are currently priced very much at all-time highs? In the past 12 months, Apple stock has appreciated 20%.

The graph below shows that, despite record share prices, nearly all AAPL’s key relative valuation metrics are lower today than they were at the end of August 2020. Take trailing P/E, for example: 31 times today is better than a 38 multiple this time last year. Likewise, EV to free cash flow at 27 times is more compelling now than at nearly 32 times.

Figure 3: AAPL’s key relative valuation metrics. Alpha Spread

The only popular multiple that has risen in the past year has been price-to-book: 31 times has increased to 37 times now. But in the case of Apple, this metric can be very deceiving. The Cupertino company has been aggressively buying back its shares, thus reducing the denominator in the P/B multiple. While this metric has gone up lately, few will argue that repurchases are a bearish factor for Apple stock.

Apple Maven’s key takeaway

The stars seem aligned for Apple in this year of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The company has proven that it can deliver the goods during the stay-at-home period and after the thick of the pandemic has been left behind – refer to Apple’s outstanding fiscal third quarter results.

While I would not dare argue that Apple shares are a no-brainer today – as I believed they were at $123 apiece, in early June – AAPL seems to be a good choice at valuation multiples that have only recently recovered from 52-week lows.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

