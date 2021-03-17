Apple Stock: Buy, Trade, Or Stay Away?

With such intense price action since 2020, Apple investors might be asking: should they buy, trade, or stay away from the stock? The Apple Maven provides a blueprint to help answer the question.

Apple has been on a bit of a roller coaster ride – certainly over the past few weeks, but also since the start of 2020. The stock’s 52-week price range has been wide: a low of $53 to a high of $145. Lucky market timers, therefore, could have nearly tripled their money in Apple within the past 12 months.

With such intense price action and so much available information to digest, what should Apple investors do? Buy, trade, or stay away?

The Apple Maven has been guilty of taking both the bullish and the devil’s advocate side of the debate. So, this time, I will do my best to provide a clearer blueprint to help Apple investors think about what to do next.

Fundamentals probably say buy

I find it hard to make a robust, comprehensive bear case on Apple based on business fundamentals. Sure, demand for the iPhone 12 has shown recent signs of softness, which at least one analyst has disputed as being “noise” in the data. One could also hang on to fears over antitrust scrutiny from government agencies in Europe and the US.

But when it comes to reasonable and relevant arguments, this is pretty much it.

The bigger picture is this: Apple is probably the largest, most admired provider of consumer tech hardware, software and services in the world. The company is very well run, and it sits on a pile of cash that can be deployed for growth or shareholder payments (both dividends and buybacks).

In addition, these secular tailwinds have been blowing strongly in favor of the Cupertino company:

The ongoing, but still early-stage, 5G upgrade cycle;

Increasing revenue mix towards the higher-margin and more predictable services segment;

Growth opportunities in wearables, which are still in the earlier product life stages;

The renaissance in tablets and laptops, likely supported by the new, post-COVID normal.

Not enough? Consider that Apple has barely explored initiatives like electric vehicles, augmented and virtual reality, and healthcare applications. One Wall Street analyst says that these opportunities could account for 20% of Apple’s total future earnings.

Pull it all together, and it is not hard to imagine Apple growing its revenues in the next many years at a solid pace, possibly above the current Wall Street estimate of less than 8% annually through 2030.

Valuation suggests buy and hold

The question of business fundamentals is largely detached from an equally important topic of conversation for investors: valuations. For example, when I turned cautious on Apple shares, in late August 2020, I did so solely on the basis of what appeared to be an overstretched stock price.

The good news is that Apple no longer seems to be the über-expensive stock that it had become a few months ago. The trailing twelve-month price-earnings ratio of around 33 times is not a bargain, but it has pulled back sharply from the highs of 41 times at the turn of the year (see graph below). Also, the multiple seems to be bouncing off a floor for the past six months, suggesting demand at current levels.

Then, there is the case for buying the dip. I did an analysis on historical price action, and arrived at one important (but maybe obvious) conclusion: the most profitable strategy has been to buy Apple on weakness. The deeper the stock digs, the more compelling it becomes to own it.

The graph below depicts the idea very clearly. Traditionally, buying Apple on a 15%-plus decline from the top has produced about 17 extra percentage points of annual returns, on average, vs. doing so when shares are within 10% of the top

Currently, Apple is in a 13% drawdown, suggesting that it may still be a good time to scoop up shares on weakness. However, the further Apple climbs towards the all-time high, the less appealing it becomes for investors to boost their Apple positions.

In summary…

In the end, I believe that the following bullet points provide a good roadmap for Apple investors – understanding that the Apple Maven does not make stock recommendations, and that investors should perform their own due diligence:

At the current price of $125 per share, Apple is probably a stock to hold over a multi-year period, due to robust fundamentals and compelling growth opportunities;

If the stock dips below $120 (it traded for as low as $116 as recently as March 8), investors may be faced with an even better investment proposition;

If the stock climbs above $130 and towards the peak, investors could still own shares with confidence, but they may need to scale back on future return expectations.

