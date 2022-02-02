Apple Stock: 3 Key Earnings Day Topics That You May Have Missed

Apple dropped the mic on earnings day, but investors may have missed a few important topics of conversation. The Apple Maven looks at some of them today.

Apple has left a very successful fiscal Q1 earnings season behind. Much has been discussed about the company’s holiday period results, including why Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is likely a buy following the event.

However, a few interesting earnings-related topics may have flown under investors’ radar. Today, I introduce a couple of them that I believe could have an impact on share price.

#1. The worst could be over for Apple

One of the main items to pay attention to ahead of earnings day was the effect of supply chain disruptions on Apple’s financial results. Dismal revenue numbers in the iPad segment proved that component shortage was indeed a problem — but it did not stop the iPhone and the Mac, for example, from performing much better in the holiday period.

The better news is that the worst of the supply challenges could be over. CFO Luca Maestri hinted at it himself, during the earnings call, when he offered guidance for the upcoming quarter:

“We expect to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a March quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which we estimate to be less than what we experienced during the December quarter.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty dug deeper. She noted that inventory declined sequentially in fiscal Q1, after reaching historical peaks during fiscal 2021. Apple likely loaded up on inventory in anticipation of supply chain issues, but the company may now be ready to normalize its balance sheet as the headwinds slowly subside.

The chart below shows that Apple’s inventory grew by as much as 62% YOY in fiscal Q4 (the September quarter). In the holiday period, however, the increase moderated sharply to 18%, which was roughly in line with the previous year’s holiday period growth in inventory.

#2. Apple is a cash flow machine

Apple’s net cash position has been dwindling lately. This is by design: the Cupertino company has been ramping up its cash payments to shareholders in an effort to become net cash neutral (i.e., zero balance in cash minus total debt outstanding) in a few years.

But here’s a great problem to have: Apple’s net cash decreased only 4% YOY in the 2021 holiday period. Over the previous six quarters, the average decline had been 14%, with peaks of 21% in fiscal Q3 of 2020.

Apple’s resilient cash pile is not an indication that the company has scaled back on its dividend and share repurchase plans — quite the contrary, see chart below. Rather, this is an indication that Apple has become an aggressive cash flow generator, which should make shareholders feel good about their investment in AAPL.

#3. Estimates revised higher

Immediately after Apple’s earnings release, as AAPL stock popped 5% in after-hours trading on January 27, fiscal 2022 P/E returned to 29 times. At these levels, Apple shares may have looked a bit too expensive to some investors once again.

But Apple’s fiscal Q1 had been so strong, as was guidance for the upcoming period, that analysts’ P&L estimates for the next several quarters quickly became stale. Following a barrage of upbeat sell-side reports on Friday, 2022 EPS consensus shot 32 cents higher to $6.06, according to Yahoo Finance.

Now, Apple stock is worth around $173 per share. Sure, this may not look like a bargain, given the all-time high of just above $180. But keep in mind that, due to the Cupertino company’s strong performance, valuations today remain roughly in line with what they were pre-earnings, when AAPL started to look like an interesting buy-on-dip play.

