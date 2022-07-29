Whether the economy is firing on all cylinders or facing challenges, Apple continues to execute flawlessly. Here’s what happened in fiscal Q3.

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report spiked in after-hours trading to briefly exit correction territory when the Cupertino company delivered yet another of its impressive quarters. In fiscal Q3, Apple topped EPS expectations by a nickel in a showcase of near-flawless execution.

Below are the highlights of the quarter. I then explain the key reason why holding AAPL today even at rich valuations continues to make sense, in my view.

Figure 1: Apple Q3 Review: Delivering in Good and Bad Times Unsplash

(Read more from Apple Maven: Apple Stock: Should Investors Worry About Price Target Cuts?)

The iPhone is on fire

Total company revenues of $82.96 billion were very much in line with expectations. Under the hood, the iPhone proved again to be the workhorse of Apple’s product portfolio: growth of 3% and sales that accounted for 49% of the company’s top line.

In my preview, I discussed how the iPhone had stolen market share away from its key competitors ex-Samsung in the June period, particularly China-based Xiaomi. That way, Apple was able to grow iPhone shipments despite the overall smartphone industry having shrunk around 9% YOY, according to Canalys. This is a testament to Apple’s brand appeal amid a period of high inflation and softening discretionary spending.

The Mac and the iPad, on the other hand, saw revenues decline compared to 2021. On the PC side, Apple was probably hit by lack of newness in the quarter, as the new versions of the MacBook Pro and Air were only launched in June and July. To me, this is largely a temporary issue that should correct itself in fiscal Q4.

Apple’s tablet business seems to be hurting more from COVID-related supply chain disruptions. This has been the case not only in fiscal Q3, but through the past few quarters. Expect this business, which accounts for less than 10% of Apple’s total revenues, to still struggle a bit in the immediate future.

In my view, Greater China was a pleasant surprise yet again. While the country faces sharp economic slowdown, Apple still managed to keep revenues afloat, as it did in fiscal Q2. Sales barely dipped YOY this time.

Is AAPL a buy after earnings?

Make no mistake: AAPL is not a cheap stock. Priced at an earnings ratio of 25 times, most value investors will feel uncomfortable paying $160 on shares, especially those who expect the global economies to slow down or even enter a recession this year or in 2023.

But in my view, Apple stock remains a buy because the Cupertino company has been consistent at delivering the goods to investors. In tough market periods like the current one, quality matters. For this reason, I think that AAPL will continue to be rewarded with strong market demand, which should bode well for the share price in the foreseeable future.

Explore More Data And Graphs

Many of the graphs used by the Apple Maven are provided by Stock Rover. We have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that we have will give you access to all the information that goes into our analysis and much more.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Apple Maven)