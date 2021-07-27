Apple Fiscal Q3 2021 Earnings: Live Blog For Investors

The time has come! Apple will report fiscal third quarter results on July 27. The Apple Maven will cover the event via live blog: numbers, reactions, commentary, and Apple stock price movements.

It is finally time for Apple to release its fiscal third quarter results! The company has delivered a double beat on revenue and earnings each quarter since early 2017. Will the company pull it off once again? And what will happen to Apple stock price, currently at an all-time high?

The Apple Maven will analyze the results and the conference call, as it does every quarter. Tune in to our live coverage, which starts at 4 p.m. EST, on July 27. The earnings release should come out around 4:30 p.m. EST, and the call is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Ahead of earnings, feel free to check out our series of earnings preview articles on thestreet.com/apple. Below is a summary of the key topics of conversation. To skip the preview, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights.

Previewing Apple’s Q3 earnings

Wall Street is, once again, expecting a blowout quarter. Analysts see Apple’s revenues climbing 23% year-over-year, the second largest year-over-year increase of the past 20 quarters, at least. Meanwhile, earnings per share are projected to rise by more than 55%.

The iPhone will certainly be a front-and-center segment. Most analysts seem highly optimistic about smartphone sales, following an outstanding post-holiday quarter. However, I have pointed out that research shop Canalys reported unimpressive iPhone shipment in fiscal Q3.

PC sales have likely been robust across the industry in the most recent quarter. The question is whether Apple has experienced similar strenght. Research firm IDC sees Mac shipments up 10% year-over-year, which is lower than the peer group average.

Were I to make a bet, I believe that iPad sales will impress. Apple comes into fiscal Q3 with a new iPad Pro, the first of its tablets to be equipped with the M1 chip. A combination of refreshed product portfolio and lingering stay-at-home trends will likely lead to a good quarter for this segment.

In the past five years, it has made sense to hold Apple stock ahead of earnings, since returns have been much better in the two weeks after the event. This time, however, AAPL share price has already rallied about 11% in the month leading to earnings week.

For reference, below is how each of Apple’s product/service and geographic segments performed last quarter, in the post-holiday period.

Figure 2: FQ2 2021 Revenue growth by major/geo segment. DM Martins Research

Live coverage starts here!

3:00 a.m. PST: Please stand by for our live coverage Apple's fiscal Q3 report!