Apple, Amazon Stocks Outshine S&P 500 In Action-Packed Week

In a week marked by the Fed meeting, Apple and Amazon shares outshined the market. The Apple Maven lists the main topics discussed during the past five days.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares had a solid week, one that was dominated by chatter around monetary policy.

The Cupertino company finished the Friday trading session above $130, higher by 2% in the past five days. The Seattle-based company, on the other hand, gained 4%, now trading at $3,487. The S&P 500 was down 2%.

Below, the Apple Maven discusses the main topics that impacted both Big Tech stocks in the past five days.

AAPL and AMZN stock, June 14-18 performance

Buy AAPL after the Fed’s meeting

The setup could not have been worse for Apple stock. On the day that the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting, bond yields shot to the moon, and equities headed lower in fear of rising rates and inflation. This was bad news, particularly for growth stocks.

However, AAPL shares managed to end Wednesday higher by 0.4%, climbing even further the next day. Below is what the Apple Maven believes this means for AAPL and its investors.

Read more: Buy Apple Stock After The Fed’s Meeting

Big Tech antitrust

If the battle with Epic Games over competitive policy in the App Store was not enough, Apple is now facing another war on the antitrust front. Last Friday, a group of Democrat and Republican representatives in Congress introduced a bill aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech.

On this subject, the Apple Maven discussed three important topics:

What is this new proposed legislation? How could the Cupertino company be impacted? How might Apple stock suffer in the foreseeable future?

Read more: Big Tech Antitrust: Will Apple Stock Take A Hit?

What Jim Cramer said about AAPL after WWDC

Jim Cramer seemed more enthusiastic about WWDC than most on Wall Street. In fact, he highlighted one problem with how some analysts interpreted Apple’s announced changes to its operating systems: the idea that incremental improvement is a bad thing. Jim stated:

“When you add incremental, to incremental, to incremental, you get this: [the iPhone,] the best consumer product in the world! The lead widens and the customer satisfaction is greater, and this is what Tim Cook is about. You can call it incremental – but I call it game, set and match.”

Read more: What Jim Cramer Says About Apple Stock After WWDC

Amazon Stock and the HR crisis

The New York Times dropped a bomb on Amazon. The newspaper reported on the e-commerce giant's questionable human resources practices, not the first time that something like it happens.

The Amazon Maven discussed the issue through the views of Mad Money's Jim Cramer. See link below.

Read from our Amazon Maven partner: Jim Cramer’s Take On Amazon's HR Crisis

Twitter speaks

The Apple Maven proposed a Twitter poll earlier this month: if you had to buy a mega-cap tech stock on June 1 and sell it at the end of the month, which of the following would be your top pick?

Check out the final results below, compare actual performance to the expectations of nearly three weeks ago, and don't forget to follow @AppleMaven on Twitter!

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven and The Amazon Maven)