All Things Apple Stock: A Chat With Wedbush’s Dan Ives

Wedbush’s Dan Ives, one of the most vocal AAPL bulls on Wall Street, sat down with the Apple Maven to discuss all things Apple. Check out the full conversation here.

On Thursday, July 22, one of Wall Street’s most bullish analysts on Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Report sat down with the Apple Maven’s Daniel Martins for a conversation about the Cupertino-based company. Dan Ives spoke about his bull case in more detail and explained why he sees AAPL climbing nearly 30% from here.

Below is a summary of some of the important topics of conversation. Also check out the entire video chat above – you do not want to miss out!

Figure 1: Apple logo. iStock

Some conversation highlights

“The Dans”, Ives and Martins, chatted about a number of topics this Thursday, ahead of Big Tech earnings week. For example, on Apple’s upcoming earnings report, the Wedbush analysts said:

“If I look to all the checks from supply chain, it’s been anywhere between solid to something that was almost a step up in terms of units coming from the iPhone 13… This quarter, we’re going to be looking at a billion dollar beat in iPhone and I think services also beats”.

The debate went beyond the results of fiscal third quarter. Dan offered his take on Apple’s smartphone business in general, and the iPhone 13 more specifically – one of the key tenets of his bull thesis:

“Don’t lump Apple in with a pull-forward, work-from-home story. Without the retail piece, I think [the pandemic] actually net-hurt them. This is actually why, when you look at iPhone 13 coming out of the gates in Asia, it’s actually up vs. the iPhone 12 pre-COVID.”

It was also very interesting to hear Dan’s opinion on what could become one of Apple’s main engines of growth in the mid-to-long term future: the Apple Car. The analyst has kept his finger on the pulse of this long-awaited product launch, and he offered the following take:

“Now, looking at the Apple Car, it has been one step forward, two steps back. It’s coming, I believe 2024 or 2025. But I believe they lay the groundwork over the next 3, 6 or 9 months to get there.”

For more insights from Dan Ives, from the M1 opportunity to the turnaround in Greater China to a discussion on how to best value Apple stock, watch the full video above (scroll back to the top of this article).

