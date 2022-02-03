AAPL Stock Premarket: Why It Will Have A Rough Thursday

Apple stock is set to kick off the Thursday session trading lower. Here is why, and what investors could do about a potential pullback in AAPL shares.

For a moment, a sense of order and, why not, bullishness returned to the stock market and tech stocks more specifically. Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report reacted very well to fiscal Q1 earnings, climbing 10% from just below $160 on January 27 in only four trading sessions.

But this Thursday, February 3, AAPL is set to kick off the day well in the red. Today, the Apple Maven explains why, and what investors should expect of the stock in the short term.

What is happening to AAPL?

Priced at nearly $176 on February 2, Apple shares came within 3% to 4% of the all-time highs of early January 2022. The company’s earnings day was only the beginning of the story.

Investors piled on tech stocks (XLK) - Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Report, at one point down 14% from the late December peak, in great part due to an outstanding earnings report by FAAMG peer Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report. There seemed to be a sense in the markets that, even in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates, earnings- and cash-producing Big Tech companies could do no wrong.

The narrative changed quickly after the closing bell, on Wednesday, February 2. At that point, internet and social media giant Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report delivered terrible Q4 results. The stock sank 22% in after-hours action.

Even though revenues slightly topped consensus, the guidance for pitiful top-line growth in Q1 that could be as low as 3% sent investors rushing towards the exits. An active user miss and below-consensus EPS also did not help Meta’s case.

Should AAPL investors worry?

From a business fundamentals point of view, I do not think that Apple investors should worry at all about Meta’s soft print. Both companies compete with each other only marginally (this could change as the metaverse evolves), so read-throughs may not be quite applicable.

Not only that, but much of Meta’s woes seem to be associated with Apple’s recent changes to its iOS privacy policy. If anything, this is evidence that the Cupertino company controls many of the key drivers of internet usage and engagement, which bodes well for Apple.

The concern is that fragile investor sentiment towards tech and growth stocks can deteriorate again, following a short-lived rally in the past few trading days. Volatility could return to the markets. Apple stock, in spite of the company’s strong performance, could decline.

The risks of being long tech stocks during the Thursday trading session could be even higher than usual due to Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report earnings report, set to come out after the closing bell. Be sure to follow our sister channel Amazon Maven’s live coverage of the event.

What to do

As I write this sentence, Apple stock is trading off-hours at less than $174 apiece. All the gains from the past three trading days are set to be erased once the opening bell rings.

I believe that this could be an opportunity for long-term investors. Without any deterioration to the business, any pullback in AAPL price will likely prove to be mere de-risking of the stock’s valuations. In other words, another opportunity to buy the dip in Apple stock could start to form in the next few days.

In any case, investors and traders should get used to the idea of a jittery market once again. The late January break was good while it lasted. It is now time to brace for more volatility and, possibly, take advantage of opportunities that may come up.

