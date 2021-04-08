AAPL Premarket: What Could Move Apple Stock On Thursday

Apple stock has been recovering from the early March lows of $116 per share and it's currently at $128. Below are some of the key factors that could move shares higher or lower during the April 8 session.

Apple stock has been recovering from the early March lows of $116 per share. Yesterday, on April 7, the stock gained a 1.34% to close the session trading at $128 per share.

In premarket action, AAPL started to head higher by nearly 1%. Below, the Apple Maven discusses some of the key factors that could move Apple stock during the April 8 session.

Market-wide movers

A few events this Thursday could move not only Apple shares, but the market more broadly. For instance, ahead of the opening bell, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been trading flat. Here are some potential movers:

TheStreet: Stock futures rise after the Federal Reserve indicates it's not close to ending its accommodative policy; turnout is 55% at Amazon union drive in Alabama; Twitter reportedly considered a takeover of Clubhouse.

On the calendar of events, there will be reports on initial claims. Also, an estimated 13 companies will report earnings.

Apple-specific movers

Beyond broad market movers, Apple stock could also be swayed by company-specific events. For example, Nikkei Asia reported the following:

MacBooks and iPad production have been postponed amid global chip storage, according to a Nikkei Asia report;

"As a result of the delay, Apple has pushed back a portion of component orders for the two devices from the first half of this year to the second half, the people said. Industry sources and experts say the delays are a sign that the chip shortage is growing more serious and could impact smaller tech players even more heavily", according to the report;

Twitter speaks

