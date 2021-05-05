AAPL Premarket: What Could Move Apple Stock On May 5

Apple stock was down by 3.6% on Tuesday, May 4, and it is currently at $127. Below are some of the key factors that could move shares higher or lower during the May 5 session.

Apple stock had its third worst day of trading since November 2020. Yesterday, on May 4, the stock was down by 3.6% to close the session trading at $127 per share.

In premarket action, AAPL started to head higher by 0.6% at last check. Below, the Apple Maven discusses some of the key factors that could move Apple stock during the May 5 session.

Figure 1: AAPL Pre-market movement on May 5, 2021. Google Finance

Market-wide movers

A few events this Wednesday could move not only Apple shares, but the market more broadly. For instance, ahead of the opening bell, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been trading lower by -0.67 and -1.88, respectively. Here are some potential movers:

The Nasdaq had its worst day since March and sank 1.88% on Tuesday. Shares of tech giants selling off as investors rotated into higher-yielding value stocks and sectors poised to benefit from the economy's recovery.

On the calendar of events, there will be reports on ISM services index and crude inventories. Also, an estimated 419 companies will report earnings, Including General Motors ($GM) and Uber ($UBER).

Apple-specific movers

Beyond broad market movers, Apple stock could also be swayed by company-specific events. For example, The Street have reported the following:

The Apple vs. Epic Games battle over the former's App Store policies rages on. Only the first two days of the antitrust trial has been left behind, in what is expected to be a multi-week saga. While the outcome is yet to be known, uncertainty alone could be a bearish force dragging Apple stock.

