AAPL Premarket: What Could Move Apple Stock On April 22

In premarket action, AAPL started to head higher by a timid 0.3% at last check. Below, the Apple Maven discusses some of the key factors that could move Apple stock during the April 22 session.

Market-wide movers

A few events this Thursday could move not only Apple shares, but the market more broadly. For instance, ahead of the opening bell, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been trading a bit higher. Here are some potential movers:

TheStreet: Stock futures slip as investors focus on corporate earnings but keep watch on the lingering coronavirus pandemic; AT&T, Snap and Intel report earnings; digital sales surge at Chipotle.

On the calendar of events, there will be reports on leading indicators and existing home sales. Also, an estimated 129 companies will report earnings, Including AT&T, Snap and Intel.

Apple-specific movers

Beyond broad market movers, Apple stock could also be swayed by company-specific events. For example, Seeking Alpha have reported the following:

50% cut in emissions plan: Apple, and other 400 business and investors, have signed an open letter that backed cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Spotify and Match accusing App Store of antitrust violations: Match Group Chief Legal Officer, testified that Apple once said, "You owe us every dime you've made". Spotify CLO Horacio Gutierrez, claimed that the iPhone marker "abuses its its dominant position as a gatekeeper of the App Store to insulate itself from competition and disadvantage rival services like Spotify".

