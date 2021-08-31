AAPL Premarket: Apple Stock Skyrockets, Is It A Buy Today?

Apple stock had its best single day in the markets since March 2021. Here is what drove the rally and what share price action says about the investment opportunity.

August 30 was a special day for Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report – although the exact reason why, if there was a single one, can be hard to pinpoint. Shares of the Cupertino company climbed the most in one trading session since early March 2021: a little over 3%.

Apple stock is now pushing firmly towards new all-time highs. Following the recent rally, could AAPL present a compelling buy opportunity as August reaches its end?

Figure 1: Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. Unsplash

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock: Investors Brush Off App Store Concerns)

Apple news of the day

AAPL’s robust climb on Monday can be credited to a few macroeconomic and company-specific pieces of news. Among them are the following:

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone 13 could use LEO, or low-Eart orbit, satellite connectivity to service hard-to-reach consumers without good cellular coverage. While it is unclear whether this feature alone could increase demand for the new device (or even if the phone will be really equipped with it), this could be a point of differentiation for the new iPhone.

On the streaming front, Apple TV+ secured an exclusive deal with movie star Scarlett Johansson and with comedy powerhouse Jon Stewart. The streaming video platform is far from being a significant generator of revenues and profits for Apple. But this Monday’s developments shake things up a bit for Apple TV+, a service that has struggled to gain much traction since its launch.

Third-party research shop IDC reported on high expectations for smartphone shipments in 2021, with the iPhone in particular standing out against key competitors in the Android family. One of the most bullish remarks from the report was that “the smartphone market was better prepared from a supply chain perspective heading into 2020”. Supply chain concerns have been a big deal in the tech world this year so far.

Stock prices do not move in a vacuum – broad market and macroeconomic forces are usually at play too. This time, following a dovish Jackson Hole conference, treasury yields moved lower yet again. Tech and growth stocks tend to benefit from lower interest rates, which helps to explain why Apple, Amazon and many other tech stocks were up at least 2% on August 30.

Buy AAPL today?

Having said the above, the next question is: should investors put more money into Apple stock, betting that upward momentum will continue? Or should they pull money out of AAPL, believing that shares have gone a bit too far already?

I wish I could see the future to answer these questions, but I cannot. Obviously, investing in stocks is risky, maybe more so when share price reaches a peak despite a number of potential headwinds – in the case of Apple, from App Store concerns to unfavorable seasonal trends in stock price performance (see chart below and notice the historical underperformance against the S&P 500 starting in September).

Figure 2: Average monthly return vs. S&P 500. Stock Rover

But at a higher level and keeping a long-term horizon in mind, I continue to think that AAPL is a good stock to own. The fundamentals of the company remain solid. Also, as I argued recently, valuations have been at 12-month lows as of late, despite the stock price being at a high.

From these levels, however, I would encourage investors not to set expectations unrealistically high. In my view, it is highly unlikely that Apple stock will produce next-year returns that resemble the 80%-plus of 2019 and 2020.

Twitter speaks

Apple stock jumped 3% on Monday, the most since early March 2021. What do you do now?

Get more expert analysis on AAPL

It’s never too early (or late) to start growing your investment portfolio. Join the Real Money community for just $7.50/month and unlock expert advice from our team of 30+ investing pros.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)