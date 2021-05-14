TheStreet home
AAPL Premarket: Apple Stock Higher 1% On Friday

On Thursday, May 13, $AAPL nearly reached $125, rising 1.7%. Below are some of the key factors that could move shares higher or lower during the May 14 session.
A sequence of daily losses has pushed AAPL stock deeper into correction and sent it back to August 2020 levels. However, yesterday, on May 13, the stock gained 1.7% to close the session trading at precisely $124.97 per share.

In premarket action, AAPL started to head higher by 1.1% at last check. Below, the Apple Maven discusses some of the key factors that could move Apple stock during the May 14 session.

Figure 1: Apple Premarket on May 14.

Figure 1: Apple Premarket on May 14.

Market-wide movers

A few events this Friday could move not only Apple shares, but the market more broadly. For instance, ahead of the opening bell, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been trading a bit higher by 0.6% and 1%, respectively. Here are some potential movers:

Apple-specific movers

Beyond broad market movers, Apple stock could also be swayed by company-specific events. For example, Yahoo Finance has reported the following:

  • "iPhone maker warned that the global supply crunch that has hit the consumer electronics and automaking industries will worsen this quarter, after it weathered component shortages to post better-than-expected quarterly profits."

“Component shortages in the second quarter will be more severe than the first quarter,” Hon Hai Precision Industry's chairman said on a conference call. 

Key metrics on Apple stock

Apple stock is squarely in correction mode, after tip-toeing around the $130 levels for a few weeks. Below is a recap of some important Apple stock-related figures:

  • Down -3.4% year-to-date vs. the S&P 500's 11% and the Nasdaq's 3% gains.
  • Down 12% from the January peak of $143 per share. This is the farthest that Apple stock has been to all-time highs since late March.
  • Worth about $2.08 trillion, barely hanging above the $2 trillion milestone. A 3% decline from here would send Apple stock below these key levels.

