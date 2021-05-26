AAPL After Hours: Apple Stock Nudged By Yields, MGM, Bitcoin

Apple stock spun its wheels on May 26, and remains in correction territory. Here is what investors should know about Wednesday's trading session.

Apple stock had another unimpressive day of performance. AAPL shares were flat at the end of the trading day on Wednesday, May 26. The S&P 500 crossed the finish line up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.6%.

This is another edition of the Apple Maven's "AAPL After Hours". Below are some of the key topics of conversation that likely impacted Apple stock's price action on this hump day.

AAPL stock price action on May 26 at the close TheStreet

Apple news of the day

Lately, macroeconomic news have been swaying equity prices, probably more than anything else. Generally, indication that inflation and yields will continue to rise has been bearish, especially for tech and growth stocks. This Wednesday, anticipation of another strong print on jobless claims might have helped to push interest rates slightly higher, holding back AAPL shares.

What does Apple and Bitcoin have in common? Not much – for now. Apple Insider caught an interesting job posting that suggests that the Cupertino company may start pushing harder on alternative payment initiatives, including cryptocurrencies, within the Apple Pay, Apple Wallet and even App Store businesses. As seen recently in the case of tech peer Tesla TSLA) - ) - Get Report

Key metrics on Apple stock

Apple stock continues to try hard, but it remains stuck in correction territory. Here is a summary of some Apple stock-related metrics:

AAPL is down 4% for the year.

AAPL is down 11% from the January peak of $143 per share.

Apple stock is worth about $2.11 trillion, still the only US-based name to have ever crossed the key $2 trillion level.

