AAPL After Hours: Why Apple Stock Dipped Again

Apple stock continues to take one step forward, another step backward. Here is why AAPL shares were down 1% on Monday, May 17.

The roller coaster ride continues. After an early April rally, a post-earnings selloff, an inflation-driven run for the exits and a quick rebound that followed, Apple stock (ticker $AAPL) logged another day of 1%-plus loss, on May 17.

Over the past six trading days, AAPL moved up or down by 1% or more five times (three negative, two positive), suggesting volatility and lack of clear share price direction. Below is what likely impacted Apple's share price performance on Monday.

AAPL stock price action on May 17 at the close

Also read: Apple Stock 101: What All Investors Should Know

Apple news of the day

Across the board, it was another unimpressive day for tech and growth stocks. The tech-rich Nasdaq (ticker $QQQ) underperformed all other major indices, as yields, commodities and gold moved higher – all of which suggesting that inflation fears have not subsided quite yet.

A couple of developments on the media side of Apple's business could have had an impact on the stock. First, the Cupertino company announced a high-fidelity music streaming service at no extra cost to Apple Music subscribers. Also, the AT&T-Discovery megadeal sent shockwaves through the video streaming space, heating up the fight for market share.

Apple began to argue its case in the battle against Epic Games over anti-competitive practices and the App Store's policies. It is unclear, however, whether the market reacted in any way to this important hearing that is expected to end in only a few days.

Also read: Apple Stock Vs. Apple Options: Time To Cap The Downside?

Key metrics on Apple stock

Unfortunately for shareholders, Apple stock remains in correction territory. Below is a summary of a few key Apple stock-related numbers:

AAPL is down 5% for the year vs. the S&P 500's 12% and the Nasdaq's 4% gains.

AAPL is down 12% from the January peak of $143 per share.

The company's equity is worth about $2.11 trillion. A 6% decline from here, if it happens, would send Apple stock below the key $2 trillion level.

Also read: Will Warren Buffett Follow Cathie Wood And Dump Apple Stock?

Twitter speaks

On the subject of the AT&T-Discovery deal, I asked Twitter if Apple was tracking well on its video streaming strategy. Here are the answers.