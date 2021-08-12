AAPL After Hours: Is Apple Stock About To Break Out?

Apple stock might be waking up from its four week-long nap. Could shares finally break through $150? Here is what drove them higher on August 12.

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Report might be on the verge of breaking out once again. After taking a four-week hiatus since mid-July to rest from the June pre-earnings rally, shares returned to all-time high territory on August 12, when they climbed a solid 2%.

I am not much of a technical (i.e. chart) analyst, and I will not pretend to be one. But with Apple's business fundamentals looking quite solid, even past the thick of the pandemic and the stay-at-home tailwinds, investors might be ready to stand behind the stock once again.

Below, the Apple Maven reviews some of the key drivers pushing AAPL back towards $150 apiece.

AAPL news of the day

There didn't seem to be many company-specific news pushing AAPL higher on Thursday. In fact, since August 11, the only meaningful developments should have been bearish for the stock. The fact that shares climbed on both days, despite the odds, might be a good sign for investor sentiment.

On Wednesday, three policymakers introduced a Senate bill to limit the power of Big Tech in the consumer app space. In my view, bad news for the App Store can easily translate into a drag for Apple stock. Nothing like it has happened, however, at least so far.

At a macro level, the market digested news suggesting that the economy remains in recovery mode, despite the lingering COVID-19 fears. Producer prices increased 1% in July, well above expectations, while employment continues to look stronger. Apple can benefit from these trends, as consumption remains healthy, although the stock can suffer from an environment of rising rates.

On the stock

I have observed Apple stock's historical behavior and concluded that the best time to buy shares is after a pullback -- the sharper, the better. This is not to say, however, that owning them at current levels is a bad idea.

The company has been executing flawlessly lately. Still, a current-year P/E that I have recently calculated to be around 25 times earnings is far from being too rich. Now, following post-earnings consolidation, AAPL may finally find traction once again.

