3 Reasons To Buy Apple Stock This Week

If Apple stock corrects another couple of dollars, it will enter correction territory. Here are three reasons why it may make sense to buy shares on weakness.

At the start of Tuesday’s trading session, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report traded at around $143 apiece. After reaching all-time highs only a couple of weeks ago, shares of the Cupertino company have been heading lower, which has caught the attention of the Apple Maven.

Figure 1: Apple Park in Cupertino, CA Unsplash

Today, I present three reasons why this week could be a good time to jump in and buy AAPL at current prices.

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock: The “Trick” That Can Push Share Price Higher)

Nearly in correction

At $143 per share, Apple stock is roughly 9% off all-time highs. Many would consider it the edge of correction territory, if one is defined as a 10% pullback from the peak. June 2021 was the last time that AAPL corrected this sharply, as the graph below depicts.

I have previously explained that buying Apple on pullbacks has traditionally been a good strategy. To be fair, the stock is still close enough to peaks that many would find it premature to buy it aggressively. But at least, I believe that investors should keep AAPL on their radar screens, maybe buying progressively as (and if) share price drops further.

Figure 2: AAPL maximum pullback from peak. data from Yahoo Finance

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock To Crumble Along With S&P 500, Says One Expert)

P/E looking de-risked

Alongside the recent drop in share price, AAPL’s valuations have also dropped, making the stock more appealing at current levels. Notice below how, despite the move from above $150 to the low $140s in share price, earnings per share projections have progressively moved higher.

Take fiscal 2022 EPS expectations of $5.36, from two months ago. Back then, AAPL stock was worth north of $145, suggesting forward P/E of above 27 times. Now, at next-year consensus of $5.72, Apple shares command an earnings multiple of 25 times that is more appealing – as much so as in June 2021, moments before the stock rallied into the summer months.

Figure 3: AAPL EPS trend. table by Yahoo Finance

5G super cycle gains strength

Share price and valuations aside, Apple has been confirming the bullish thesis that the iPhone’s “super cycle” will have legs beyond the launch of last year’s iPhone 12. This is something that Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has been defending, as he explained during his interview with the Apple Maven:

“What the Street underestimates is how massive and elongated this super cycle is. If you look at it, we still have 25% of the base that has not upgraded their iPhones in the last three and a half years”.

Even Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral, who has not been very convinced about the investment opportunity in Apple, seems to recognize the strong business fundamentals heading into the holiday season. He noted that “wait times for the Apple iPhone 13 family continue to track longer than comparable models last year, with all SKUs seeing waits over one week”.

Twitter speaks

As Apple stock hovers around $143, nearly entering correction territory for the first time since June 2021, what do you think of the investment opportunity at current levels?

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

Alpha Spread’s user-friendly platform allows you to estimate a stock’s fair value –through valuation multiples, discounted cash flow, and more. I believe that the service is a must for anyone looking to own the right stock at the right price. Check out alphaspread.com and get started with a 7-day free trial.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)