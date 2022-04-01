The first quarter of 2022 is finally over. Here are some interesting facts about Apple stock’s performance during this action-packed period.

An action-packed first quarter of 2022 has finally come to an end. Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report did not perform all that well in absolute terms, down 2% since the start of the year. At the same time, shares of the Cupertino company did better than the tech-rich Nasdaq index and its peers.

Today, the Apple Maven presents three fun facts about Apple stock’s journey through this largely bearish period in the equities market.

Figure 1: 3 Interesting Facts About Apple Stock In Q1 2022 Unsplash

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock: One Good Day Away From $3 Trillion)

#1. Best mega-cap tech in Q1

Apple’s 2% decline in the first quarter may have been disappointing to some. But let’s put the losses in perspective: Apple’s January-to-March performance in 2022 was actually better than it had been in Q1 of 2021 and 2020.

Within the popular FAAMG peer group, Apple stock was the best-performing of them all. While Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report came in second, 60 basis points (0.6 percentage points) behind AAPL, Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report sank a whopping 34%.

Want to extend the definition of mega-cap tech to other popular stocks? Apple also performed better in Q1 than the following:

Curiously, however, it was Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report the stock that dipped the least from its all-time high. Shares of the Mountain View-based company never corrected 15% or more, the only stock within FAAMG to achieve such a feat.

#2. Second strongest rally since the Great Recession

Something else marked Q1 for Apple stock: one of the strongest rallies in recent memory.

AAPL sank alongside the rest of the equities market between January and the first half of March. However, on March 14, the share price bottomed at around $150 and spiked a whopping 18.8% in only 11 trading days — not much more than two calendar weeks.

This vicious bullish attack, a.k.a. “panic buying spree”, was the second strongest rally in such a short period of time since the recovery from the 2008-2009 Great Recession. A similar jump since then only happened in late July 2020, days after the 4-to-1 stock split announcement.

#3. History is repeating in 2022

Apple stock beat the S&P 500 in Q1 by 4 percentage points. According to Stock Rover, this has been exactly AAPL’s Q1 historical average outperformance in the iPhone era (i.e. since 2007).

So, could the current year be shaping up to be just like previous periods? Apple investors surely hope so. Generally, Apple shares have some of its best months of outperformance between April and August: about 17 percentage points in only five months.

Apple investors, therefore, could be in for a nice ride through the mid-summer weeks.

Ask Twitter

Pop quiz: which of the following four statements below is NOT true about Apple stock’s performance in Q1 of 2022? Check out thestreet.com/apple to find the answer.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)