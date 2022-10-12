Meta has just launched its Quest Pro mixed reality device. Will Apple follow suit, and what could the battle for AR and VR dominance mean for Apple stock?

Tuesday, October 11, could prove to be an important day in the world of consumer tech. Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, Mark Zuckerberg’s empire formerly known as Facebook, launched the Quest Pro – the company’s $1,500 mixed reality wearable device.

Apple has been long rumored to be the next big player to enter the AR and VR spaces. When will the Cupertino giant finally make its move, and will Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report benefit as a result?

Figure 1: Will Apple Follow Meta And Launch A Mixed Reality Device? Shutterstock

Quest Pro: what happened?

Meta launched its long-awaited headset, formerly identified by the codename “Project Cambria”. The device is an upgrade to Meta’s previous model, the Meta Quest, and offers 37% more pixels per inch and 75% more contrast than the predecessor.

This time last year, the company formerly known as Facebook pivoted its business model to focus on opportunities in the augmented and virtual reality arenas.

Coincidence or not (I would say “not a coincidence”), the shift came in the same year that DAU (daily active users) of the company’s social media platforms plateaued, signaling a slowdown in the growth rate of the legacy business. See below.

Figure 2: Facebook daily active users (DAUs). Meta’s investor relations

Is Apple next?

In February of this year, I wrote about how Apple would likely enter the mixed reality business within the following 12 months. Roughly four months away from the deadline, the Cupertino company remains quiet about its plans.

New-tech enthusiasts, however, need not worry much. Only a couple of months ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reinforced the idea that Apple would unveil its device by January 2023.

As best as we know, Apple’s first mixed reality product may not even be geared toward general consumer use. Due to the potentially high price tag, the device may be better suited for commercial applications at first and not reach iPhone-like scale for a few years, at best.

How AAPL stock could benefit

The AR and VR spaces are still too nascent, in my view, for anyone to have a well-informed opinion about how it may be a game changer for Apple and its stock.

For now, my expectations remain the same. In a best-case scenario – and making a few assumptions about market size, penetration, and ASP (average selling price) – Apple’s 2025 revenues may climb 1% to 2% as a result of its soon-to-be-launched mixed reality product.

Something is better than nothing, but I don’t find the top-line (let alone the bottom-line) growth opportunity in this case particularly compelling.

Then, there is the question of whether any upside to Apple’s financial performance driven by mixed reality may already be reflected in AAPL stock. Given the rich valuations, the answer could be yes, which would limit the investment opportunity from current levels.

In the end, I believe that the mixed reality opportunity for Apple could be meaningful, but only in the longer term. Morgan Stanley’s analyst team believes that, in a self-reinforcing cycle, Apple’s entry into this space could be the catalyst that finally unlocks value in AR and VR that Apple would, in turn, be able to capture.

Also, Apple could benefit from creating a successful mixed reality ecosystem of hardware and services that, not unlike the iPhone plus the App Store, could allow the company to reap the benefits for many years to come.

But once again, none of the above is likely to happen in the next few weeks or months. Meta’s Quest Pro launch today and an eventual product announcement by Apple are likely to be only the first few chapters in a story that will probably unfold slowly, over many years.

