Apple's "Spring Loaded" Event: Live Blog Coverage For Investors

April 20 marks Apple's first product launch of 2021. The Apple Maven covers the event in real time, starting at 12:45 p.m. EST, with an eye on what should matter to investors.

The day has finally come. On Tuesday, April 20, Apple will host its online "Spring Loaded" product launch event, the first in 2021.

The company's broadcast begins at 10 a.m. Cupertino, California time. The event, scheduled to last two hours (although product launches rarely extend this long), will be available for viewing on Apple's website.

The Apple Maven will start live blogging 15 minutes before the official start of the event, at 9:45 a.m. PST or 12:45 p.m. EST. I will cover the developments of the day from the point of view of Apple investors, always paying attention to the investment thesis and Apple stock price reactions.

Below is a quick recap of what to expect, plus what I believe will be the key topics of conversation moving Apple shares during Tuesday's trading session.

(To skip the preview, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights, starting at 9:45 a.m. PST or 12:45 p.m. EST).

Previewing "Spring Loaded" Event

I published my event preview on April 14, and recorded the brief video above. To briefly summarize the key points, here is what I think will be the most important topics of the day:

iPad Pro highly likely: It is very much a consensus that Apple will use its Spring Loaded event primarily to unveil a new set of 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices. The most recent ones were launched this time last year. An upgrade to help Apple beat very tough comps in the back end of 2021 would be welcome.

Secondary devices: it is also very possible that Apple will release a new set of complementary products, including the Apple Pencil, AirTags and AirPods. Of these three, the least likely but most impactful device would be the latter, in my view. Apple's high-growth wearables segment is key to the investment thesis, but the same can not be said of the Pencil and AirTags.

Possibly a new M1 Mac? Apple is expected to fully refresh its lineup of Mac computers, following the development of the M1 chip. It is unclear, however, if the company will launch a new iMac Pro substitute or 16-inch MacBook Pro this time. Because of the size of the Mac segment, at roughly 10% of total company revenues, any news on this front would be relevant for Apple investors.

Live coverage starts here!

