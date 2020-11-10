Apple's "One More Thing" Event: Live Blog Coverage For Investors
Daniel Martins
November 10 is here! This is likely to be Apple's last product announcement event of 2020: "One More Thing".
The company will start broadcasting at 10 a.m. PST, or 1 p.m. EST. To watch the presentation, visit the company's investor relations page or Apple's YouTube channel.
Apple Maven's live blog coverage starts just 15 minutes before the start of it all, at 9:45 a.m. PST or 12:45 p.m. EST. As always, we will look at the developments of the day from an Apple investor's perspective.
Before we move on, let's do a quick recap of what's to come for Apple, and what I will be paying close attention to today.
Previewing "One More Thing" Event
Feel free to check out my preview article on Apple's November product refresh event, or watch the two-minute video above. For a quick recap, below is what I believe to be the hot topics of the day:
- Mac is the star: Consensus suggests that the most likely products to be unveiled will be a series of Mac devices. The laptop computers will feature Apple-designed processors, a move that was telegraphed by Apple itself during this year’s WWDC event, which took place in July.
- Two or three new devices? Bloomberg originally speculated that the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro plus the 13-inch MacBook Air would be refreshed. Now, due to potential supply constraints, it is likely that only the smaller devices will see the light of day in 2020.
- Price changes? From an investor perspective, I am curious to see if there will be any price change to the computers. I believe that Macs with Apple silicon could see margins improve over time. Could this potential margin expansion be limited or magnified by pricing changes?
Live coverage starts here!
8:05 a.m. PST: We are on standby! FYI, Apple shares are down about -1% this morning, a bit better than the Nasdaq 100.
8:14 a.m. PST: Fun fact, Apple's online store is down in the U.S. in anticipation for today's announcements. Not even Apple gift cards can be purchased at this moment.