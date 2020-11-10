Apple's "One More Thing" Event: Live Blog Coverage For Investors

November 10 is here! This is likely to be Apple's last product announcement event of 2020: "One More Thing".

The company will start broadcasting at 10 a.m. PST, or 1 p.m. EST. To watch the presentation, visit the company's investor relations page or Apple's YouTube channel.

Apple Maven's live blog coverage starts just 15 minutes before the start of it all, at 9:45 a.m. PST or 12:45 p.m. EST. As always, we will look at the developments of the day from an Apple investor's perspective.

Before we move on, let's do a quick recap of what's to come for Apple, and what I will be paying close attention to today.

(To skip the preview, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights, starting at 9:45 a.m. PST or 12:45 p.m. EST).

Previewing "One More Thing" Event

Feel free to check out my preview article on Apple's November product refresh event, or watch the two-minute video above. For a quick recap, below is what I believe to be the hot topics of the day:

Mac is the star: Consensus suggests that the most likely products to be unveiled will be a series of Mac devices. The laptop computers will feature Apple-designed processors, a move that was telegraphed by Apple itself during this year’s WWDC event, which took place in July.

Two or three new devices? Bloomberg originally speculated that the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro plus the 13-inch MacBook Air would be refreshed. Now, due to potential supply constraints, it is likely that only the smaller devices will see the light of day in 2020.

Price changes? From an investor perspective, I am curious to see if there will be any price change to the computers. I believe that Macs with Apple silicon could see margins improve over time. Could this potential margin expansion be limited or magnified by pricing changes?

Live coverage starts here!

8:05 a.m. PST: We are on standby! FYI, Apple shares are down about -1% this morning, a bit better than the Nasdaq 100.

8:14 a.m. PST: Fun fact, Apple's online store is down in the U.S. in anticipation for today's announcements. Not even Apple gift cards can be purchased at this moment.