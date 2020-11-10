TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Apple's "One More Thing" Event: Live Blog Coverage For Investors

Daniel Martins

November 10 is here! This is likely to be Apple's last product announcement event of 2020: "One More Thing".

The company will start broadcasting at 10 a.m. PST, or 1 p.m. EST. To watch the presentation, visit the company's investor relations page or Apple's YouTube channel.

Apple Maven's live blog coverage starts just 15 minutes before the start of it all, at 9:45 a.m. PST or 12:45 p.m. EST. As always, we will look at the developments of the day from an Apple investor's perspective.

Before we move on, let's do a quick recap of what's to come for Apple, and what I will be paying close attention to today.

(To skip the preview, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights, starting at 9:45 a.m. PST or 12:45 p.m. EST).

Previewing "One More Thing" Event

Feel free to check out my preview article on Apple's November product refresh event, or watch the two-minute video above. For a quick recap, below is what I believe to be the hot topics of the day:

  • Mac is the star: Consensus suggests that the most likely products to be unveiled will be a series of Mac devices. The laptop computers will feature Apple-designed processors, a move that was telegraphed by Apple itself during this year’s WWDC event, which took place in July.
  • Two or three new devices? Bloomberg originally speculated that the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro plus the 13-inch MacBook Air would be refreshed. Now, due to potential supply constraints, it is likely that only the smaller devices will see the light of day in 2020.
  • Price changes? From an investor perspective, I am curious to see if there will be any price change to the computers. I believe that Macs with Apple silicon could see margins improve over time. Could this potential margin expansion be limited or magnified by pricing changes?

Live coverage starts here!

8:05 a.m. PST: We are on standby! FYI, Apple shares are down about -1% this morning, a bit better than the Nasdaq 100.

8:14 a.m. PST: Fun fact, Apple's online store is down in the U.S. in anticipation for today's announcements. Not even Apple gift cards can be purchased at this moment.

Black screen with minimalist Apple logo and the phrase "Be Right Back".
Apple.
Comments

Other Products

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Stock: What To Expect After Vaccine Announcement

Great news regarding a coronavirus vaccine pushed stocks higher, but Apple underperformed relative to the rest of the market. Here is what Apple investors should expect going forward.

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: New Mac, Election Decompression

Apple has largely run out of catalysts in 2020, but this is not to say that the stock will plateau. Here are a couple of factors that could cause shares to move in the coming week.

Daniel Martins

Apple This Week: All About The Election

It has been an outstanding week for Apple, and shares are an inch away from climbing out of correction territory. Here is what drove bullishness this week.

Daniel Martins

Follow Apple’s “One More Thing” Event Live On November 10

There’s “one more thing”: Apple should unveil a new lineup of Mac laptops in 2020. Here is what investors might expect to see, and what they should care most about.

Daniel Martins

Why Did Apple Surge After The Election?

On the trading day following the US Presidential election, Apple stock surged 4%. Here is what most likely explains the share price spike, and what investors should expect going forward.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Stock Performance After Elections: A Surprising Conclusion

With the end of the election cycle, many would expect uncertainty to subside and push Apple stock and the rest of the market higher. But is this hypothesis supported by historical observations?

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: Pay Attention To Market Movers

Apple is back to early August levels, and the main catalysts of 2020 are now history. In the coming week, expect the US Presidential election and new wave of COVID-19 cases to move the stock.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: What If Trump Wins?

As the US Presidential election draws near, the Apple Maven looks at how four more years of Donald Trump might impact Apple, its stock, and its investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: What If Biden Wins?

We are less than two weeks away from election day in the US. The Apple Maven looks at the possibility of a Joe Biden victory, and what that could mean for Apple and its investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple This Week: Earnings Bummer

Apple shares continue to move lower, due to a combination of macroeconomic factors and poor reaction to earnings results. Here is where the stock stands at the end of the week.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor