Next iPhone Event: Expect A New iPad Too (Video)

So far, I have talked about how Apple could be days away from unveiling a few new products or services: the iPhone 12, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the services bundle. The only other likely introduction in September, assuming that the new Mac with Apple silicon will not be announced until later, is a new iPad model.

From a maturing product category that saw a peak in sales only a few years after its 2010 debut (see chart below), the iPad has become a crucial revenue generator during this challenging year marked by the COVID-19 crisis. Last quarter, iPad sales grew an impressive 31% year-over-year. CEO Tim Cook explained during the earnings call that work- and study-from-home trends have been favorable to Apple’s tablets.

Watch the brief video above for more information on what to expect of the iPad in September.

