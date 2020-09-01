TheStreet
Next iPhone Event: Expect A New iPad Too (Video)

Daniel Martins

So far, I have talked about how Apple could be days away from unveiling a few new products or services: the iPhone 12, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the services bundle. The only other likely introduction in September, assuming that the new Mac with Apple silicon will not be announced until later, is a new iPad model.

From a maturing product category that saw a peak in sales only a few years after its 2010 debut (see chart below), the iPad has become a crucial revenue generator during this challenging year marked by the COVID-19 crisis. Last quarter, iPad sales grew an impressive 31% year-over-year. CEO Tim Cook explained during the earnings call that work- and study-from-home trends have been favorable to Apple’s tablets.

Rev. in Million Dollares
Statista

Watch the brief video above for more information on what to expect of the iPad in September.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

