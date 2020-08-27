Apple Maven
Next iPhone Event: Don’t Forget The Apple Watch (Video)

Daniel Martins

It should happen any moment now. Apple is expected to announce the timing of its traditional September product refresh before the end of August.

Without a doubt, the new iPhone featuring 5G capabilities will be the star of the show. However, investors should remember that the Apple Watch has also been refreshed once per year, always in September. Expect the Series 6 to be unveiled.

Watch the brief video above for the Apple Maven’s takeaways on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Next iPhone Event: Apple Finally Joins The 5G Party

Apple’s anticipated September product refresh event will feature the new iPhone 12 as the star of the show. Here is what to expect, as the Cupertino company joins the 5G party.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock Split: The Moment Of Truth (Video)

Apple intended to make its stock more accessible to a broader base of investors. But will this new demand for shares at a lower nominal price kick in and help to keep momentum alive?

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: Game Changer

Within the next week, Apple should announce a September product refresh event in which the 5G-capable iPhone will likely be unveiled. Here is a taste of what to expect.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: More Sell-Side Love Underway (Video)

As the iPhone refresh event approaches, Wall Street analysts will likely need to update their target prices on Apple stock. This could be yet another positive development supporting momentum.

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: On Track To $500 Per Share

Apple has reached new heights, locking in the fourth straight week of positive returns. What’s next for the stock? Here is a look at the week ahead for shares of the Cupertino company.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Going Parabolic (Video)

After rising fast through the pandemic year, when is it time for Apple’s stock to pull back? Apparently not yet. Shares have gone parabolic since the most recent earnings day, and are up 70% in 2020.

Daniel Martins

Here Is What Happened To Apple Stock After Rallies

Apple is about to lock in its sixth straight month of positive returns. While investors remain concerned that the stock may have gone too far, history suggest that a pullback is far from guaranteed.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock Split: How It Could Matter (Video)

Apple’s upcoming stock split should not matter much for value creation, but it can have a psychological impact on the market. Here’s how else the split might be relevant to investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: The Road That Led To $2 Trillion (Video)

It is now official: Apple has reached the $2 trillion valuation mark. Let’s revisit the road from $1 trillion a mere 11 months ago, and discuss what investors should expect to see next.

Daniel Martins

Apple Music 1: Where The Puck Is Going (Video)

Apple Music 1 is unlikely to catch investors’ attention, and for good reasons. However, expect Apple to continue focusing on service offerings, as certain product categories reach maturity.

Daniel Martins