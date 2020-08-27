Next iPhone Event: Don’t Forget The Apple Watch (Video)

It should happen any moment now. Apple is expected to announce the timing of its traditional September product refresh before the end of August.

Without a doubt, the new iPhone featuring 5G capabilities will be the star of the show. However, investors should remember that the Apple Watch has also been refreshed once per year, always in September. Expect the Series 6 to be unveiled.

Watch the brief video above for the Apple Maven’s takeaways on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6.

