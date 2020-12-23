Best Christmas Deals On Amazon For Apple Enthusiasts

As the holiday season draws close to an end, the Apple Maven shifts focus to the Christmas wish list. Here are some of the best, last-minute Amazon deals on Apple products.

The Apple Maven once again sets aside the markets for a moment to look at Santa’s gift list.

Now may be the last chance for shoppers to snag an Apple device in time for the festivities – and, if anyone cares, for the revenues to show up on Apple’s fiscal first quarter financial statements.

Below are some of the best promotions that the Apple Maven has found on Amazon.

Apple deals on Amazon

The AirPods Pro is selling at a $50 discount to regular price on Amazon, quite a deal compared to the same product on Apple’s website. With expedited shipping, the device can still arrive on December 24.

The AirPods Pro became popular during last year’s shopping season, helping to push wearables sales higher by an impressive 25% year over year in fiscal 2020.

Another good deal for those looking to save on a good product is the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air. The 256 Gb version sells for only $919 – since the new, full-price version with the M1 chip has been recently unveiled.

Lastly, the most recent Apple Watch Series 6 with a 44 mm case (the largest available) sells on Amazon for an enticing $379. On Apple’s website, a similar product currently retails at $429.

Apple Maven takes a break

With the holidays around the corner, the Apple Maven will take a short break of a few days. We will return with full coverage on Apple on or around December 28.

Until then, enjoy the holidays and the last few days of this action-packed 2020!

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)