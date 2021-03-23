Best Apple and Microsoft Deals on Amazon Today

iPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
The Apple Maven sets aside coverage of the Cupertino company’s stock for a brief moment to look at some of the hottest deals on Apple and Microsoft products available on Amazon today.
Nearly 160 million American households have started to receive their third stimulus checks from the US government. The Federal Reserve estimates that nearly one-third of the benefit from the first wave of payments, in 2020, was used to “buy things”, including non-essential products and services.

Today, the Apple Maven looks at some of the best deals on Apple and Microsoft products that consumers could buy with their stimulus money.

Apple deals on Amazon

AirPods Pro was $249, now $199.

AirPods with Charging case (Wired) was $159, now $119.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) was $199, nos $169.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) was $749, now $429.

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) was $439, now $399.

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) (8th Generation) was $329, now $299.

New Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) was $1099, now $999.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (4th Generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Generation) was $299 now $199.

Microsoft deals on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" Touch-Screen, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive was $1299, now $852

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" Touch-Screen, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive was $1299, now $899

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 12.3" Touch-Screen - 10th Gen Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD (Latest Model) – Platinum with Black Type Cover was $1029, now $797

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Apple and Microsoft logo.
