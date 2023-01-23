Apple’s Q1 Earnings: This Should Be The Bright Spot

Apple could deliver an ugly fiscal Q1 earnings report on February 2, but one segment is likely to outshine all others by a wide margin.

This is the second article in our Apple earnings preview series. Today, we talk about the business that could shine in an otherwise challenging fiscal Q1: the iPad.

The segment should benefit primarily from the favorable timing of product launches, in addition to less severe FX headwinds and the easiest comps of the past 20 quarters.

The Silver Lining In Apple’s Tough Q1

As anticipated by Apple’s management team itself, the Cupertino company’s fiscal Q1 results should suffer from a laundry list of challenges. Near the top are the supply constraints that have led Apple to warn about weaker-than-expected iPhone Pro and Pro Max sales in the quarter.

But there is one particular segment that is likely to perform strongly, in my opinion. Accounting for a timid 7% of fiscal 2022 revenues (see below), the iPad should be a rare bright spot in what I expect to be an otherwise ugly earnings print.

Figure 2: Apple's fiscal 2022 revenues by segment. DM Martins Research

Apple’s iPad: New Products, Easy Comps, Favorable FX

The iPad, another of Apple’s revolutionary products, was introduced in 2010 with a bang. But starting in late 2014, the iPad entered a period of secular decline in sales, leading me to compare the device to Apple’s already obsolete iPod at the time.

But things definitely got better for the product category, particularly for one reason: COVID-19. As consumers shifted to working and being entertained at home, iPad sales skyrocketed in 2020. In fiscal Q2 of 2021, iPad sales increased by as much as 78% YOY. See graph below.

Figure 3: Apple's iPad revenue growth since 2019. DM Martins Research

The problem is that the stay-at-home tailwinds have subsided. For the past four quarters, iPad revenues have declined – and by as much as 13% last period. But, finally, I think that this is about to change.

For starters, Apple’s iPad faces the easiest comps of the past 20 quarters, if not more. Against a sharp sales decline of 14% printed in the comparable quarter of 2022, the performance of Apple’s tablet business should look very good this time.

The main catalyst is the launch of a slew of new iPad products in October 2022. The 10th generation iPad came in four different colors, while the new iPad Pro was equipped with Apple’s novel M2 chip.

In a big way, the expected strength in fiscal Q1 iPad sales will offset the weakness observed last quarter for the same reason: the timing of the product launches. Keep in mind that the 9th generation iPad and previous iPad Pro were released in Q3 and Q4 of 2021, respectively.

Finally, Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri warned of severe FX-driven headwinds to revenues in late October 2022. Per his guidance, unfavorable foreign exchange rates would cause nearly ten percentage points of drag to sales.

But almost to the day (see yellow cross below), the US dollar finally began to weaken relative to a basket of currencies following Apple’s most recent earnings call. So, I suspect that the negative FX impact on iPad sales will be smaller than many realize.

Figure 4: US Dollar performance. CNBC

